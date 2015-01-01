पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रोजगार बढ़ाने का प्रयास:छह महीने में घरघोड़ा नर्सरी में शुरू होगा मुनगा प्रोसेसिंग प्लांट

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलेक्टर के निर्देश पर उद्यानिकी विभाग कर रहा है तेजी से काम

मुनगा की औषधीय खुबियों का लाभ बड़े पैमाने पर लेने के उद्देश्य से जिले में मुनगा प्रोसेसिंग प्लांट लगाया जा रहा है, जहां मुनगा की पत्तियों को प्रोसेस कर रोजमर्रा के लिए उपयोगी सामग्री तैयार की जाएगी। यह प्लांट आजीविका संवर्धन की दिशा में भी सहायक सिद्ध होगा। कलेक्टर भीम सिंह कार्ययोजना के लिए उद्यानिकी विभाग की बैठक लेकर समीक्षा कर रहे हैं। उनके निर्देश पर प्रोजेक्ट को तेजी से आगे बढ़ाने की दिशा में कार्य किया जा रहा है। जिले में घरघोड़ा की शासकीय नर्सरी में यह मुनगा प्रोसेसिंग प्लांट लगाया जा रहा है। जिसकी लागत 2 करोड़ रुपए है। जिसमें 1.15 करोड़ रुपए की मशीनरी और 85 लाख रुपए का औद्योगिक शेड शामिल है। प्लांट निर्माण का कार्य टेंडर प्रकिया के अंतिम चरण में है। आगामी 6-7 माह में कार्य पूरा करने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। प्लांट में मुनगा की पत्तियों की प्रोसेसिंग कर उसका पाउडर बनाया जाएगा। मशीन की 200 किग्रा मुनगा पत्तियों को प्रति घंटा प्रोसेस करने की क्षमता होगी। इस पाउडर से अन्य उत्पाद जैसे कूकीज, नूडल्स, चाय, कैप्सूल और तेल तैयार किया जाएगा। कच्चे माल के रूप में मुनगा पत्तियों की सुलभता के लिए वन और उद्यानिकी विभाग द्वारा 500 हेक्टेयर में मुनगा के पौधे लगाने की तैयारी है। इसके साथ ही किसानों को भी अपनी जमीन पर मुनगा उत्पादन को बढ़ावा देने के लिए भी उद्यान विभाग ने विस्तृत योजना बनाई है।

रोजगार के भी बढ़ेंगे अवसर
उन्होंने आगे बताया कि इस प्लांट के लगने से रोजगार के और भी मौके तैयार होंगे। प्रोसेसिंग प्लांट में कार्य करने के लिए टेक्नीशियन के साथ ही पत्तियों की खरीदी करने वालों की आवश्यकता होगी। प्रोसेसिंग यूनिट में अन्य उत्पाद बनाने का काम स्व-सहायता समूह की महिलाओं को दिया जाएगा। पैकेजिंग और विपणन का कार्य भी महिला समूहों के द्वारा किया जाएगा।

किसान भी मुनगा उत्पादन कर ले सकेंगे मुनाफा
उद्यानिकी विभाग के सहायक संचालक ने बताया कि एक एकड़ में मुनगा उत्पादन की लागत लगभग 25-27 हजार रुपए आती है। वहीं प्रति एकड़ फसल बेचने से लगभग 80 हजार रुपए की आमदनी होती है, जिसमें अगर उत्पादन लागत को हटा दिया जाए तो लगभग 55 हजार रुपए का शुद्ध मुनाफा किसान कमा सकते हैं। चूंकि प्रोसेसिंग के लिए पत्तियों की आवश्यकता होती है तो पौधे लगाने के बाद 5-6 फीट ऊंचे होने पर पत्तियां तोड़ी जा सकती हैं। इस तरह से किसान एक साल में 2 से 3 फसल ले सकता है, जिसमें प्रति एकड़ उसे लगभग 1 लाख 50 हजार रुपए तक की शुद्ध आय हो सकती है। इसके अलावा सब्जी में भी उसका उपयोग हो सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें