अनदेखी:नया भवन अधूरा, पुराना कमजोर, कॉलेज ने पीडब्ल्यूडी से मांगा मरम्मत के लिए प्रस्ताव

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गर्ल्स कॉलेज के भवन पर आदिवासी विभाग का कब्जा, स्टूडेंट्स को नहीं मिलेगी बैठने की जगह

शहर के एक मात्र गर्ल्स कॉलेज में स्टूडेंट्स के लिए पर्याप्त संसाधन नहीं है। बीते कई सालों से बारिश में डूबने के कारण पुरानी भवन में सीपेज की समस्या है। भीतर प्लास्टर भी उखड़ रहे हैं, कॉलेज की पीछे बनी नई बिल्डिंग में आदिवासी विभाग ने कब्जा कर रखा है, तो दो साल शासन से मिले एक करोड़ रुपए में सिर्फ एक किस्त मिलने से 8 कमरों की दूसरी बिल्डिंग अधूरी पड़ी है। इन परिस्थतियों में यदि उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने कॉलेज शुरू करने के निर्देश दिए तो स्टूडेंट्स के लिए जगह कम पड़ जाएगी। गर्ल्स डिग्री कॉलेज के पीछे शासन से मिले फंड खर्चकर कॉलेज में हॉस्टल भवन का निर्माण कराया था, जितना फंड मिला वह फिनिशिंग से पहले ही समाप्त हो गया। यही भवन तीन साल तक खाली पड़ा रहा। इस पर जिला प्रशासन की नजर पड़ी और तात्कालीन कलेक्टर अलरमेल मंगई डी ने बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओं के तहत तेजस्विनी की शुरुआत की। भवन में 12 वीं के मेरिटोरियस स्टूडेंट्स का मेरिट बेस पर चयन कर उन्हें आवास और स्कूल दोनों सुविधाएं दी गई। इसके बाद 2018 में कॉलेज को राज्य शासन से एक करोड़ रुपए नए 6 कमरों के निर्माण के लिए मंजूर किए गए, लेकिन शासन ने सिर्फ आधे पैसे ही दिए। शेष पैसे नहीं मिलने के कारण यह भवन भी अधूरा ही पड़ा है। कॉलेज की पुरानी बिल्डिंग बारिश में लगातार डूबने से कमजोर पड़ने लगी है। इसकी मरम्मत के लिए कॉलेज में पीडब्ल्यूडी को इस्टीमेट बनाने को कहा है। ताकि शासन से इसके लिए पैसों की मांग की जा सके।

बारिश में हर साल डूबने से संसाधन हो रहे खराब
हर साल बारिश में कॉलेज के भीतर घुटने तक पानी भर जाता है। इससे कॉलेज में रखे दस्तावेज टेबल कुर्सियां और कंम्प्यूटर, प्रिंटर जैसे तकनीकी संसाधन खराब हो गए, स्टूडेंट्स के लिए कॉलेज रखे गए फर्नीचरों में भी जंग लग रहा है। कॉलेज प्रबंधन को बारिश के तीन माह शैक्षणिक और प्रशासनिक गतिविधियां ज्यादातर प्रभावित रहती है।

कॉलेज में 750 से ज्यादा स्टूडेंट्स, पर फर्नीचर नहीं
गर्ल्स कॉलेज में बीए की 260 और बीकॉम की 180 सीटें है। इसके बाद पीजी और पीजीडीसीए जैसे महत्वपूर्ण विषयों में भी भी स्टूडेंट्स अध्ययनरत है। द्वितीय और तृतीय वर्ष में भी स्टूडेंट्स 70 फीसदी से ज्यादा स्टूडेंट्स है। इन सब को मिलाकर कॉलेज में करीब 750 से ज्यादा स्टूडेंस है। इनके अनुरूप फर्नीचर और कमरे नहीं है।

बारिश के कारण भवन को मरम्मत की आवश्यकता
"भवन की समस्या तो है, लेकिन हम किसी तरह मौजूदा संसाधनों के माध्यम से बेहतर करने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। बारिश में बार-बार डूबने के कारण कॉलेज के पुराने भवन को मरम्मत की आवश्यकता है। इसके लिए पीडब्ल्यूडी से मरम्मत के लिए इस्टीमेट मांगा है।''
-डॉ. केसी कछवाहा, प्रोफेसर वाणिज्य केएमटी कॉलेज

