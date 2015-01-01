पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:एनजीटी की टीम बोली:खनन के बाद खदान के गड्‌ढे भरवाएं, सड़कें बनवाएं

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • तमनार इलाके के प्रदूषण की शिकायतों पर जांच
  • रेलवे साइडिंग के साथ कोड़केल में प्रदूषित पानी देख मांगी रिपोर्ट

नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल की तीन सदस्यों की टीम दो दिन के लिए रायगढ़ पहुंची थी। तमनार में खदान वाले इलाकों, कारीछापर कोल साइडिंग और प्लांट के आसपास इलाकों में बढ़ते प्रदूषण के कारण सरसमाल के शिवपाल भगत ने एक याचिका लगाई हुई है। फरवरी में एनजीटी ने सुनवाई करते हुए एक कमेटी बना कर प्रभावित इलाकों का दौरा करने और रिपोर्ट देने के लिए कहा था। सुनवाई 23 नवंबर को होनी है। मामला एनजीटी दिल्ली में चल रहा है। एनजीटी ने तीन सदस्यों की कमेटी ने तमनार के डोमनारा, छाल और मांड इलाकों अबंडेंट माइंस को भी देखा है। एग्रीमेंट के तुरंत बाद इसमें राखड़ भरने के निर्देश दिए। तमनार के कोड़केल में लोगों ने गांव में प्रदूषित पानी आने की बात कही गई थी। गांव का निरीक्षण कर एनजीटी ने पीएचई से रिपोर्ट मांगी है। एनजीटी की टीम में सेंट्रल पॉल्युशन बोर्ड के डॉ आईपी मिश्रा, मिनिस्ट्री ऑफ एनवायरमेंट फारेस्ट से पी शाखरे और नेशनल एनवायरमेंट और रिसर्च इंस्टीट्यूट से डॉ पुजारी आए थे। टीम ने कलेक्टर से मुलाकात कर उद्योगों के प्रदूषण स्तर की मॉनिटरिंग और जांच करने के साथ सड़कों की मरम्मत जल्द कराने की सलाह दी है। बारिश के बाद अब ठंड में प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ा है। शहरी इलाकों के साथ ही गांव में भी प्रदूषण बढ़ने के साथ घरों में काली डस्ट गिर रही है। तीन शिकायतें पर्यावरण विभाग और कलेक्टर के पास हुई है। पर्यावरण प्रदूषण नियंत्रण मंडल के क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक अजय गेदाम ने बताया कि शिकायत आने के बाद अब अलग-अलग टीम बना कर अगले हफ्ते से प्रदूषण की वजहों जांच कराई जाएगी। सैंपलर में जांच करने के साथ ही उद्योगों के चिमनी से प्रदूषण स्तर की भी जांच कराई जाएगी।

जांच टीम 23 नवंबर को एनजीटी को सौंपेगी रिपोर्ट
कारीछापर रेलवे लाइन बिछने के साथ में रेलवे साइडिंग से ट्रेनों से कोयले का परिवहन भी हो रहा है, इस इलाके के आसपास गांव में प्रदूषण का स्तर काफी ज्यादा है। टीम स्थानीय पर्यावरण अधिकारियों के साथ उसका निरीक्षण किया है। ग्रामीणों ने कहा, आसपास के इलाकों में उद्योगों की चिमनी से काफी धुआं उड़ता है, सड़क भी खराब होने की वजह से गांव में उनके रहना ही दूभर हो गया है। इसे एनजीटी की टीम ने गंभीरता से लिया है। टीम बुधवार सुबह लौट गई। एनजीटी की टीम अब 23 नवंबर के पहले एनजीटी को अपनी रिपोर्ट देगी। एनजीटी इसी के आधार फैसला सुनाएगी।

