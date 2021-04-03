पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:रात का तापमान 4 डिग्री बढ़ा, अब लौटने लगी है सर्दी

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण शुक्रवार और शनिवार को फिर छा सकते हैं बादल, अभी ठंड से रहेगी राहत

फरवरी की शुरुआत से कड़ाके की ठंड के बाद अब सर्दी खत्म होने लगी है। गुरुवार को अधिकतम तापमान 30 और न्यूनतम तापमान 13 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। न्यूनतम तापमान में अगले दो-तीन दिनों में 2 डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी हो सकती है। वहीं एक बार फिर ट्रफ बनने के कारण बदली के आसार हैं जिससे तापमान और बढ़ सकता ह। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार शुक्रवार शाम तक ऊपरी हवा में बना चक्रवात उत्तरी छत्तीसगढ़ पर प्रभावी होगा। इसके प्रभाव से रायगढ़ और बिलासपुर संभाग में कुछ जगहों पर मौसम बदलेगा। रायपुर मौसम विभाग के सहायक विशेषज्ञ डॉ एचपी चंद्रा ने बताया कि एक पश्चिमी विक्षोभ अफगानिस्तान और उससे लगे पाकिस्तान के ऊपर बना हुआ है। यह अब चक्रीय चक्रवाती घेरा के रूप में 5.8 किलोमीटर ऊंचाई तक स्थित है। इसके प्रभाव से एक चक्रीय चक्रवाती घेरा पश्चिम राजस्थान और उसके आसपास 1.5 किलोमीटर ऊंचाई तक स्थित है। दोनों सिस्टम के प्रभाव से प्रदेश में हवा की दिशा में फिर से परिवर्तन होने लगा है। अगले 24 घंटे में इसके प्रभाव से न्यूनतम तापमान में बढ़ोतरी और अधिकतम तापमान में गिरावट आएगी। शुक्रवार और शनिवार को उत्तर और मध्य भाग में गरज चमक के साथ हल्की से मध्यम वर्षा भी हो सकती है।

ज्यादा सावधानी जरूरी...
डॉक्टरों के मुताबिक कोरोना के मध्य गर्म-सर्द से बचाव जरूरी है। दिन और रात के तापमान में अंदर के कारण गर्म-सर्द की शिकायतें आ रही हैं। गले में खराश और सर्दी जैसे फ्लू के लक्षण दिख सकते हैं। शिशुरोग विशेषज्ञों के क्लीनिक में बच्चों की भीड़ दिख रही है। ऐसे में मौसम में बच्चों और बुजुर्गों के स्वास्थ्य पर सबसे ज्यादा असर पड़ता है।

