आयोजन:निरंजन ने देखा था केलो डेम का सपना, लोगों की सेवा में समर्पित रहे जीवनभर: जायसवाल

रायगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रायगढ़ के पूर्व विधायक निरंजन लाल शर्मा की 99वीं जयंती मनाई गई

रायगढ़ के पूर्व विधायक निरंजन लाल शर्मा की 99वीं जयंती की पूर्व संध्या पर रविवार को स्टेशन रोड स्थित एक होटल में कार्यक्रम रखा गया। निरंजन लाल शर्मा रायगढ़ विधानसभा से 1962 में विधायक रहे। कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि विधायक प्रकाश नायक और विशिष्ट अतिथि बिलासपुर के वरिष्ठ साहित्यकार सतीश जायावाल, उदयराम थवाईत थे। विधायक प्रकाश नायक ने कहा, निरंजन लाल मध्यप्रदेश के समय में कांग्रेस से जुड़े रहे, वे स्वच्छ छवि के नेता थे। निचले तबके और समाज के आखिरी पंक्ति के व्यक्ति की सेवा में जीवन पर्यंत लगे रहे। लोगों के हर सुख, दुख में उनके साथ में रहे, निरंजन जैसे जनप्रतिनिधि हमारी पीढ़ी के लिए एक स्कूल जैसे हैं, हमें उनसे सीखने को मिलता है। साहित्यकार सतीश जायसवाल ने कहा, मेरे चाचा चित्रकांत जायसवाल मध्यप्रदेश शासन में शिक्षा मंत्री रहे। उन्हीं के माध्यम से ही मेरा परिचय निरंजन शर्मा से हुआ था। उन्होंने ही जिले में केलो बांध निर्माण का सपना देखा था, पूरे राजनीतिक जीवन उनका साफ सुथरा रहा। वे किसानों और मजदूरों को सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ मिले इसे लेकर प्रयासरत रहते थे। रायगढ़ और आसपास के मुद्दों को दमदारी से रखते थे। कार्यक्रम में अगले साल जन्म शताब्दी वर्ष मनाने का निर्णय लिया गया। पत्रकार उदयराम थवाईत ने कहा, निरंजन कांग्रेस के साथ ही दूसरे दलों से भी तालमेल बनाकर काम करते थे। वे कांग्रेस संगठन के कई अहम पदों पर रहे, साथ ही मजदूर संगठन इंटक के संरक्षक नेताओं में रहे इसलिए हमेशा मजदूरों की बात उठाते रहे। कार्यक्रम में डॉ आरए शर्मा, रमेश शर्मा, बनवारी देवांगन, अंबिका वर्मा सहित शहर के गणमान्य नागरिक मौजूद थे।

