पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

छठ महापर्व:खीर का प्रसाद ले शुरू किया निर्जला व्रत

रायगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • व्रती डूबते सूर्य को आज और उगते को शनिवार सुबह देंगे अर्घ्य, 36 घंटे का उपवास

चार दिनी छठ महोत्सव में गुरुवार को खरना का आयोजन हुआ। गुरुवार की शाम लौकी की सब्जी, रोटी और खीर का प्रसाद लेकर छठी मैय्या की आराधना का महाव्रत शुरू हुआ। देर शाम व्रतियों ने घर में पूजा पाठ की। शुक्रवार की शाम डूबते सूर्य और शनिवार की सुबह उदय होते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ व्रत पूरा होगा। छठ व्रतियों के साथ परिवार के कुछ सदस्य भी 36 घंटे तक निर्जला उपवास करेंगे। इस बार अधिकांश लोगों ने घाट जाने के बदले घर में ही अस्थायी कुंड बनाकर अर्घ्य देने का इंतजाम किया है। शुक्रवार की शाम में चूल्हा बनाने, नया बर्तन के साथ कमरा को साफ करके सुबह से प्रसाद बनना शुरू किया जाएगा। इसके बाद शाम को फल, मीठा, कपड़ा जैसे सामान लेकर परिवार के सदस्यों के साथ व्रती घाट या घर में अस्थायी कुंड जाएंगे। सूर्य अस्त होने से पूर्व व्रती पानी में उतरेंगे। अस्त होते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देंगे। इस बार भोजपुरी समाज से जुड़े लोग खासकर किरोड़ीमल नगर, जूट मिल जैसे इलाकों में लोग घरों में अपने छत में सूर्य में अर्घ्य में तैयारी रखी है। पूर्वांचल समाज के बब्बल पाण्डेय ने बताया कि 36 घंटे के निर्जला व्रत होने की वजह से कोरोना संक्रमण खतरा भी रहेगा इसे देखते हुए लोग घरों में अर्घ्य देंगे। छठी मइया को अर्पित करने के लिए ठेकुआ, फल और मुख्य प्रसाद बना कर उसे सूप और दउरा (टोकरी) में रखकर अर्घ्य दिया जाता है। श्रद्धालु भी बड़ी संख्या में व्रतियों के साथ अर्घ्य देते हैं।

एक के साथ दो लोगों को ही एंट्री दी जाएगी
आयुक्त आशुतोष पाण्डेय ने बताया कि कुछ दिनों पहले छठ पूजा को ले कर अपर कलेक्टर के साथ पुलिस और निगम के कर्मचारियों बैठक हो चुकी है। घाट में सिर्फ व्रती के साथ तीन लोगों की एंट्री दी जाएगी। लेकिन डूबकी लगाने पर प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है। छठ घाट लाइटिंग और बैठने की व्यवस्था निगम ने कराई है। प्रसाद वितरण की मनाही होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपरिवार का दावा- उसकी बेटी को जलाया गया, आरोपियों के घर वाले बोले- लड़की ने खुद ही आग लगा ली - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें