महामारी:जिले में कोई भी ब्लॉक कोरोना फ्री नहीं सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमित शहर में मिल रहे

रायगढ़17 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घरघोड़ा, पुसौर, लैलूंगा में पिछले 15 दिनों में मरीज कम मिले

कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज जिले में सबसे ज्यादा शहर से ही मिल रहे हैं। ग्रामीण इलाकों में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या कम रही है। हालांकि पिछले दो हफ्तों में कोरोना संक्रमण की दर पर नजर डालें तो पिछले हफ्ते तक कोरोना संक्रमण दर 2.7 फीसदी थी, लेकिन इस हफ्ते संक्रमण 2.3 तक पहुंच गई है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के मुताबिक 20 से 27 जनवरी के बीच में घरघोड़ा में महज 3 मरीज मिले थे। रायगढ़ में 86 मरीज मिले थे। पुसौर, लैलूंगा में चार-चार लोग संक्रमित पाए गए थे। इसी तरह की स्थिति दूसरे ब्लॉकों में थी। 14 से 20 जनवरी के बीच पुसौर में सबसे कम 11 मरीज मिले थे। रायगढ़ शहर में 97 मरीज मिले थे। दूसरे ब्लॉकों में औसतन 10-15 मरीज मिले थे। जिले में कोरोना फ्री ब्लाक एक भी नहीं है। रोजाना औसतन 2 हजार सैंपल ले रहे हैं- स्वास्थ्य विभाग के डाटा के अनुसार जिले में हर रोज 1700 से 2 हजार सैंपल की जांच हो रही है। मेडिकल कॉलेज के माइक्रोबॉयोलॉजी विभाग के एचओडी डॉ राकेश कुमार बताते हैं कि हर रोज 450 से 500 आरटीपीसीआर सैंपल आते हैं। एंटीजन और ट्रूनेट से भी जांच हो रही है।

27 पॉजिटिव मरीज, 40 हुए स्वस्थ
शुक्रवार को जिले में 27 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। 40 लोग रिकवर भी हुए हैं। अब जिले में 301 एक्टिव मरीज हैं। जिले में कोरोना से शुक्रवार किसी की भी मौत नहीं हुई है। 1798 लोगों का सैंपल लिया गया था। जिले में शहर के अलावा सारंगढ़, बरमकेला, घरघोड़ा सहित अन्य जगहों से भी मरीज मिले हैं। 7 कोरोना केयर सेंटरों में अभी 94 लोग भर्ती हैं।

