लापरवाही:त्योहारी भीड़ से निपटने अस्थाई पार्किंग नहीं, शाम को वन-वे पर चार पहिया वाहनों से लग रहा जाम

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • बुजी भवन के स्थान पर दूसरी वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था नहीं, जहां पार्किंग तय वहां माल वाहक वाहनों का कब्जा

त्योहारी सीजन में वन वे और पार्किंग के प्लान पर सख्ती से अमल नहीं कराने के कारण शहर के प्रमुख बाजार की सड़कों पर जाम लग रहा है। निगम और यातायात पुलिस ने जिन सड़कों को वन-वे घोषित किया था, वहां चार पहिया वाहनों का प्रवेश जारी है। शाम के समय छोटे मालवाहक भी ऐसी सड़कों पर घुसकर व्यवस्था बिगाड़ रहे हैं, वहीं गांधी गंज और इतवारी बाजार में जहां अस्थायी पार्किंग तय की गई थी वहां दिनभर भाड़े पर चलने वाले मालवाहक और एंबुलेंस खड़ी होती हैं।

यातायात सुधारने विभाग को दिखानी होगी सख्ती
1. गांधी गंज बाजार के नजदीक होने के कारण शॉपिंग के लिए आने वाले चार पहिया वाहनों की पार्किंग करने के निर्देश है, लेकिन यहां उनके लिए जगह ही नहीं है, क्योंकि 80 फीसदी हिस्से पर छोटे माल वाहन चालकों ने अपना स्टैंड बना रखा है।
2. इतवारी बाजार में बड़े वाहनों की पार्किंग की जगह पर निजी एंबुलेंस चालाक अपने वाहन खड़ी कर रह हैं। वन वे के बाद भी चारपहिया वाहन बाजार में प्रवेश कर परिवहन व्यवस्था बिगाड़ रहे हैं।
3. बुजी भवन रोड के लिए वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था नहीं- पुरानी हटरी, कारगिल चौक और सदर में शॉपिंग के लिए आने वाले चारपहिया वाहनों की पार्किंग व्यवस्था नहीं है। अशर्फी देवी अस्पताल के सामने दीवाली तक दुकानदारों मोहलत दी गई, लेकिन तब तक के लिए कोई वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था नहीं की गई है।

व्यवस्था बिगाड़ने वालों पर करेंगे कार्रवाई
"दिवाली तक हम सख्ती नहीं कर रहे है, लेकिन यदि इनकी वजह से व्यवस्था बिगाड़ रहे हैं, तो उन पर कल से कार्रवाई शुरू की जाएगी। रही बात पार्किंग की तो इसके लिए त्योहार के बाद नए सिरे से निगम और राजस्व के साथ मिलकर व्यवस्था करेंगे।''
-पुष्पेंद्र बघेल, डीएसपी ट्रैफिक

