आक्रोश:दो महीने बाद भी एनटीपीसी ने नहीं दी नौकरी, प्रभावितों ने जताया विरोध

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • भू-प्रभावितों का अब भी नहीं बना कार्ड, आंदोलन को समर्थन देने पर धमकी

लारा एनटीपीसी के प्रभावितों को दूसरी बार आंदोलन शुरू हुए 60 दिन बीत चुके हैं। इसके बावजूद कंपनी की तरफ से उनकी स्थाई रोजगार की मांग पर कोई ठोस कार्यवाही नहीं हाे पाई है। इससे आक्रोशित प्रभावित बेरोजगारों ने बुधवार को एनटीपीसी के जनसूचना केंद्र का घेराव कर दिया। इस दौरान प्रभावितों ने जमकर नारेबाजी कर अपना विरोध जताया। इस दौरान एनटीपीसी प्रबंधन की तरफ से कोई भी जिम्मेदार अफसर उनसे बात करने नहीं पहुंचा। एनटीपीसी ने नौ गांव में सिंचित और असिंचित कृषि भूमि अधिग्रहण कर एनटीपीसी चार हजार यूनिट की सबसे बड़ा प्रोजेक्ट लारा में स्थापित किया है। इस प्रोजेक्ट को जमीन देने से पहले प्रभावित परिवारों के मुखिया रोजगार बढ़ने की शर्त पर जमीन दी थी। छत्तीसगढ़ पुनर्वास निमी में भी इस बात का स्पष्ट उल्लेख है, लेकिन इसके बावजूद 8 साल बाद भी प्रभावितों को नौकरी नहीं मिली है। इसे लेकर बेरोजगारों लगातार आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। पिछले 60 दिनों से सभी गेट के सामने धरने पर बैठे हैं, युवाओं के आंदोलन को लेकर कलेक्टर ने भी एनटीपी प्रबंधन को जल्द रोजगार देने के निर्देश दिए है। साथ ही वास्तविक प्रभावितों की पहचान कर परियोजना प्रभावित कार्ड बनाने को कहा हैं, लेकिन प्रबंधन की तरफ से अबतक तक प्रभावितों के लिए कोई ठोस पहल नहीं की गई है। बात से नाराज आक्रोशित ग्रामीण नौ गांव के साथ बैठक कर चक्का जाम करने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं।

आंदोलन को समर्थन देने वालों को धमकी
प्रभावित गोसाई प्रधान ने बताया कि नौ गांव के ज्यादातर प्रभावित स्थाई रोजगार के अभाव में ठेका कंपनियों के साथ काम कर रहे हैं, बाहर बैठे आंदोलन कारियों को समर्थन देने पर कंपनी के अधिकारी उन्हें नौकरी से निकालने की धमकी तक दे रहे हैं। काम छूट जाने के डर अधिकांश प्रभावित स्थाई रोजगार के आंदोलन को खुलकर अपना समर्थन नहीं दे पा रहे हैं।

