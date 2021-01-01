पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

उलझन:40 लाख का बिल मिला तो अफसर बोले: जांच करेंंगे

रायगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एससी-एसटी वर्ग के बच्चों के लिए डीएमएफ मद से चल रही थी कोचिंग, ट्राइबल विभाग ने नहीं की मॉनिटरिंग

एससी और एसटी वर्ग के विद्यार्थियों को जेईई मेंस, नीट और पीईटी की तैयारी कराने के लिए साल 2016 में जिले में तेजस्विनी और तेजस्वी अकादमी शुरू की गई थी। डीएमएफ फंड से चलाई गई इन क्लासेज की मॉनिटरिंग ट्राइबल विभाग कर रहा था। भिलाई की संस्था विद्या मंदिर से कोचिंग क्लासेज का करार था। कोरोनाकाल में क्लास बंद हुईं तो संस्था ने विद्यार्थियों को ऑनलाइन पढ़ाया। अब 40 लाख रुपए का बिल भेजा तो कलेक्टर ने ट्राइबल विभाग से अपडेट मांगा है। वहीं विभाग के अफसरों को पता ही नहीं है कि पढ़ाई हुई है या नहीं। मेधावी विद्यार्थियों को प्रौद्योगिकी और चिकित्सा संस्थान में दाखिले के लिए तैयार करने प्रशासन ने कोचिंग क्लास शुरू कराई थी। व्यवस्था के मुताबिक, कितने बच्चे पढ़ रहे हैं, कोचिंग कितनी प्रभावी है, इसकी मॉनिटरिंग का जिम्मा ट्राइबल विभाग को दिया था। कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण जब क्लासेज बंद हुईं तो संस्था की फैकल्टी ने स्टूडेंट्स से संपर्क कर उनके पासवर्ड जेनरेट किए और ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई कराई। इसकी जानकारी विभाग या प्रशासन को नहीं थी। पिछले साल कोरोनाकाल में जेईई और नीट के लिए 40-40 स्टूडेंट्स को ऑनलाइन कोचिंग दी गई। लगभग सालभर बाद भिलाई की संस्था ने 80 बच्चों की ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई के नाम पर प्रशासन को 40 लाख रुपए का बिल दे दिया। कलेक्टर भीम सिंह को इसका पता लगा तो उन्होंने ट्राइबल विकास विभाग के अफसरों को बुलाकर उनकी जमकर क्लास ली। कलेक्टर ने पूछा कि इतना भारी बिल है तो पता करें कि कितने बच्चों की पढ़ाई हुई। उन्होंने अफसरों से बच्चों से फीडबैक लेने और पूरी रिपोर्ट देने के लिए कहा है। हालांकि भिलाई संस्था ने बिल के साथ स्टूडेंट्स की ऑनलाइन अटेंडेंस और पढ़ाई की रिपोर्ट बिल के साथ ही दी है।

जेईई और नीट कोचिंग के लिए दो साल का करार
विद्या मंदिर भिलाई के संजय कुमार ने बताया, ट्राइबल विभाग से हमें 40 लाख रुपए लेने हैं। इस साल 80 स्टूडेंट्स को ऑनलाइन पढ़ाया गया है। 40 जेईई मेंस और 40 नीट के स्टूडेंट्स थे । छह स्टूडेंट्स का पहले परीक्षाओं में चयन हुआ था। इसके बाद करार दो साल के लिए बढ़ाया गया था। हमने नियमित ऑनलाइन क्लासेज ली हैं इसलिए हम फीस मांग रहे हैं।

पढ़ाई हुई या नहीं, जांच करेंगे, गलती तो हुई है
"तेजस्वी और तेजस्वनी पिछले साल तक स्टूडेंट्स को पढ़ते थे, मार्च के बाद पढ़ाई बंद हो गई थी लेकिन कोचिंग संस्थान द्वारा ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई कराई जा रही थी। इसकी मॉनिटरिंग नहीं हो रही थी, विभाग से इसमें चूक हुई है। कोचिंग संस्थान ने जिन बच्चों को पढ़ाया है उसकी डिटेल दी है। हम इसकी जांच कर रहे हैं। कलेक्टर साहब ने भी इस संबंध में निर्देश दिया है।''
-एचआर चौहान, सहायक आयुक्त ट्राइबल विभाग

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser