षड़यंत्र की आशंका:तस्करी रोकने गए अफसरों पर मधुमक्खियों का हमला

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • प्रभारी तहसीलदार व पटवारी पहुंचे अस्पताल, आशंका: कार्रवाई से बचने तस्करों ने छत्ते में मारा पत्थर

प्रदेश में अवैध खनन और परिवहन रोकने गए कर्मचारियों की पिटाई के बाद सरकार के आदेश पर प्रदेशभर में कार्रवाई की गई थी। ऐसा ही एक मामला सोमवार को घरघोड़ा के कंचनपुर में सामने आया है। यहां रेत के अवैध खनन रोकने पहुंचे प्रभारी तहसीलदार और पटवारियों की टीम पर मधुमक्खियों ने हमला कर दिया। आशंका है कि कार्रवाई से बचने तस्करों ने मधुमक्खी के छत्ते पर पत्थर मारा जिसके बाद हादसा हुआ। तहसीलदार और पटवारियों का घरघोड़ा अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। रायगढ़ से खनिज विभाग की टीम ने जाकर ट्रैक्टर जब्त किए हैं। घरघोड़ा के कंचनपुर में अवैध खनन की सूचना मिली थी। प्रभारी तहसीलदार हितेश साहू अपनी टीम और पटवारियों के साथ कंचनपुर के पास नदी गए थे। जब टीम यहां पहुंची तो तस्कर फरार हो गए। अचानक बड़ी संख्या में मधुमक्खियों ने टीम पर हमला कर दिया। खनन कर रहे लोग और वाहनों को छोड़ अफसर व कर्मचारियों को जान बचाकर भागना पड़ा। प्रभारी तहसीलदार ने अफसरों को सूचना दी। घरघोड़ा एसडीएम मौके पर पहुंचे और घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया। कलेक्टर भीम सिंह को खबर मिलते ही खनिज विभाग की टीम को घरघोड़ा भेजा गया।

माइनिंग विभाग की कार्रवाई... सात ट्रैक्टर हुए जब्त
खनिज विभाग टीम ने 7 ट्रैक्टर जब्त किए हैं। ट्रैक्टर किसी सिन्हा के बताए जा रहे हैं, कार्रवाई के बाद ट्रैक्टरों को घरघोड़ा थाने में रखवा दिया गया है। घरघोड़ा एसडीएम अशोक मार्बल के अनुसार ट्रैक्टर मालिक के बारे में जानकारी ली जा रही थी। घटना के 10 घंटों बाद तक किसी आरोपी के बारे में जानकारी नहीं मिली थी।

खनन माफिया ने किया षड़यंत्र या महज संयोग
मधुमक्खियों का छत्ता पुल के नीचे था। कार्रवाई के दौरान ही अचानक मधुमक्खियों ने टीम पर हमला कर दिया। जबकि प्रभारी तहसीलदार हितेश साहू के अनुसार उनकी टीम से कोई भी नीचे नहीं गया था। ऐसे में अंदेशा यह भी जताया जा रहा है कि तस्करों में से ही किसी ने कार्रवाई को रोकने छत्ते पर हमला किया है।

