आयोजन:ई-मेगा कैंप 31 को, वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से सुनी जाएगी पीड़ितों की समस्याएं

रायगढ़एक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बैठक में उपस्थित जज और अफसर ।
  • विधिक सेवाओं व योजनाओं में आवेदनों का होगा निबटारा

जिला प्रशासन और जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के तत्वावधान में 31 अक्टूबर को ई-मेगा कैम्प का आयोजन किया जाएगा। शिविर को सफल बनाने के लिए डीजे रमाशंकर प्रसाद तथा कलेक्टर भीम सिंह ने संबंधित विभागों के अधिकारियों एवं जिला न्यायालय के जजों की बैठक ली।

31 अक्टूबर को आयोजित ई-मेगा कैम्प का उद्घाटन सुबह 10.30 बजे हाईकोर्ट के न्यायाधीश, कार्यपालक अध्यक्ष, राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण प्रशान्त कुमार मिश्रा वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग से करेंगे। उनके साथ न्यायमूर्ति मनीन्द्र मोहन श्रीवास्तव और गौतम भादुड़ी उपस्थिति रहेंगे, जिसका सीधा प्रसारण जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के सोशल मीडिया एकाउंट पर होगा। बैठक में कलेक्टर ने बताया कि उन्होंने सभी 9 ब्लाकों के नोडल अधिकारी एवं सहायक नोडल अधिकारियों को इस शिविर के जरिए लोगों को अधिकाधिक संख्या में लाभ पहुंचाने के लिए प्रकरणों की सूची तैयार कर ली जाए तथा शिविर के दिन लाभार्थियों को विडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से जोड़े जाने के साथ उनके आसानी से बैठने के लिए स्थान का चयन, टेक्निकल स्टाफ एवं संबंधित विभाग से कार्यकर्ता नियुक्त कर लिया जाए। जिला न्यायाधीश/ अध्यक्ष रमाशंकर प्रसाद द्वारा चर्चा में यह बताया कि लाभार्थियों को असुविधा न हो इसके लिए पैरालिगल वालेंटियर्स की सहायता भी ली जा सकती है। जनपद पंचायत के सीईओ. को पृथक से अवगत कराया जाएगा। बैठक में कोविड- 19 के संक्रमण को देखते हुए, जिला एवं ब्लाक स्तरीय जनपद पंचायत के माध्यम से उपस्थित होने वाले लाभार्थियों को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कराते हुए, उन्हें मास्क वितरण एवं सैनिटाइजर की उपयुक्त व्यवस्था कराए जाने के संबंध में भी चर्चा हुई। बुधवार को कलेक्टर, संयुक्त कलेक्टर, जनपद पंचायत अतिरिक्त सीईओ, अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक, समाज कल्याण विभाग, शिक्षा विभाग, चिकित्सा विभाग, श्रम विभाग एवं अभियोजन सहित अन्य संबद्ध विभागों के अधिकारियों एवं उनके प्रतिनिधियों के साथ जिला न्यायालय स्थित सभाकक्ष में आयोजित बैठक में शामिल हुए।

