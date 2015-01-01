पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:एक गिरफ्तार, नट गिरोह का हो सकता है खुलासा

रायगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • घरघोड़ा बैंक के सामने 39 हजार रु.की हुई थी उठाईगिरी

नट गिरोह के सदस्य को एसपी द्वारा गठित स्पेशल टीम ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। आरोपी ने घरघोड़ा में बैंक के सामने से 39 हजार रुपए की उठाईगिरी की थी। इसी तरह के मामलों में नट गिरोह के सदस्यों का नाम, चक्रधरनगर थाने, तमनार और धरमजयगढ़ में भी शामिल होने की आशंका है। ऐसे में पुलिस गिरोह का जल्द खुलासा करने का दावा कर रही है। जानकारी के अनुसार 14 अक्टूबर को घरघोड़ा 39 हजार रुपए की उठाईगिरी हुई थी। जुलाई में धरमजयगढ़ में भी ऐसे ही एक मामले में 49 हजार रुपए उठाईगिरी की गई थी। पुलिस के अनुसार नट गिरोह के सदस्य ने जिले में लगातार ठगी कर रहे हैं। मंगलवार को घरघोड़ा में उठाईगिरी के आरोप में पुलिस ने सोनू नट को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है। आरोपी ने घरघोड़ा में हुई उठाईगिरी में शामिल होना स्वीकार लिया है। आरोपी ने अपने अन्य साथी संतोष मीणा, धमेंद्र मीणा और वासुदेव मीणा के साथ मिलकर घटना को अंजाम दिया था। पुलिस ने बताया कि उसने आरोपी को कुड़ुमकेला के पास से गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी ने अपने गिरोह के साथ तमनार, घरघोड़ा और धरमजयगढ़ में उठाईगिरी को अंजमा दिया है। आरोपी से पूछताछ की जा रही है। जल्द ही जिले में हुई लूट और उठाईगिरी के कई अन्य मामलों का भी खुलासा हो सकता है। बहरहाल पूछताछ के आधार पर पुलिस विभिन्न स्थानों पर छापा मारने की तैयारी में जुट गई है। जल्द ही अन्य आरोपियों को पकड़ा जा सकता है।

