पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई पिछड़ी, सचिव ने प्राचार्यों को लगाई फटकार

रायगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उच्च शिक्षा विभाग के सचिव धनंजय देवांगन ने मंगलवार को संभाग के 60 शासकीय काॅलेजों के प्राचार्यों की बैठक मंथन सभाकक्ष में ली। सभी कॉलेजों के प्राचार्यों से जानकारी ली। इस दौरान कॉलेजों में ऑनलाइन क्लास, पाठ्यक्रमों के संबंध में चर्चा की। रायगढ़ के केजी कॉलेज सहित ग्रामीण क्षेत्र, जांजगीर के कॉलेजों ने ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं कम ली हैं, उसकी वजह पूछी गई। इस दौरान प्राचार्यों ने शिक्षकों की कमी, ऑनलाइन कक्षा में परेशानी सहित अन्य समस्याएं बताना शुरू किए। उच्च शिक्षा सचिव देवांगन ने कहा कि समस्या मत गिनाई। कोई समस्या नहीं है, बस आप अपनी जिम्मेदारी समझ लीजिए, सभी समस्या दूर हो जाएगी। ईमानदारी से अपने कर्तव्यों का निर्वहन करें। गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षा छात्रों को दें। प्राचार्यों एवं प्रभारी प्राचार्यों को भी अनिवार्य रूप से ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं नियमित रूप से लें। ऑनलाइन पढाई में किसी भी प्रकार की लापरवाही बर्दाश नहीं की जाएगी। ज्यादा से ज्याद छात्रों को ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं में जोड़िए। मुख्य परीक्षा के पहले कोर्स पूरा हो जाना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि वर्तमान समय में छात्रों के लिए संचालित ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं की मॉनिटरिंग का प्राथमिक दायित्व कॉलेज के प्राचार्यों का है। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि अपरिहार्य कारणों से कोई सहायक प्राध्यापक अवकाश पर है, तो उसके स्थान पर वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था की जानी चाहिए। उच्च शिक्षा सचिव ने सभी प्राचार्यों को अनिवार्य रूप से निर्धारित कालखण्ड के अनुसार सभी सहायक प्राध्यापकों से शत-प्रतिशत कक्षाएं लेने के लिए कहा।

नैक की तैयारी करें, स्वच्छ रखें कॉलेज कैंपस: वर्मा
उच्च शिक्षा आयुक्त शारदा वर्मा ने नैक की तैयारी की जानकारी प्राचार्यों से ली। कॉलेज परिसर एवं कक्षों की स्वच्छता पर विशेष ध्यान देने के साथ ही कॉलेज परिसर में रिक्त स्थानों पर पौधरोपण एवं अर्नामेंटल पौधे लगाए जाने की बात कही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser