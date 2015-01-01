पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हड़ताल:प्राइवेट बंद रहीं तो मेकाहारा में एक घंटे अतिरिक्त खुली ओपीडी

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सकों को 58 सर्जरी की छूट देने का डॉक्टरों ने किया विरोध

आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी करने की छूट देने के विरोध में सभी प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटलों की ओपीडी बंद रही। इससे मेकाहारा हॉस्पिटल में इलाज कराने के लिए मरीजों की लंबी लाइन लग गई। ऐसे में मेकहारा में इलाज करने के लिए एक घंटा अतिरिक्त ओपीडी खोली गई। हड़ताल से स्वास्थ्य सेवा प्रभावित न हो इसलिए मेकाहारा की ओपीडी में सभी डॉक्टर बैठे और मरीजों का इलाज किया। सेंट्रल काउंसिल ऑफ इंडिया मेडिसिन ने आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टरों को 58 तरह को ऑपरेशन करने की छूट दी है। आईएमए देशभर में इसका विरोध कर रहा है। शुक्रवार को एसोसिएशन ने आपातकालीन सेवा को छोड़कर अन्य कार्यों का बहिष्कार कर दिया। ओपीडी बंद रखने की सूचना जिला प्रशासन को पहले ही दी थी। आईएमए की माने तो सरकार उनकी मांग को गंभीरता से नहीं ले रही है। यही वजह है जो उन्हें अपनी ओपीडी बंद रखते हुए अपनी बात शासन तक तक पहुंचाने का रास्ता अपनाना पड़ा। निजी अस्पतालों में सिर्फ ओपीडी बंद रही। इसके अलावा पूर्व निर्धारित ऑपरेशन, आपात सेवाएं व भर्ती मरीजों का इलाज जारी रहा।

हड़ताल का असर... अन्य दिनों की तुलना में 500 से अधिक मरीज आए मेकाहारा
सामान्य दिनों में ओपीडी सेवा का वक्त सुबह आठ बजे से दोपहर दो बजे का होता है,मगर शुक्रवार को मेकाहारा की ओपीडी एक घंटे ज्यादा खुली रही। इसके बावजूद सुबह से ही भीड़ लग जाने से मरीजों को इलाज कराने के लिए घंटों इंतजार करना पड़ा। हॉस्पिटल में शाम तक मरीजों के आने का सिलसिला जारी रहा। आम दिनों में लगभग 350 मरीज आते थे पर शुक्रवार 500 से ज्यादा लोगों का इलाज किया गया। सभी सरकारी डाॅक्टरों नें ज्यादा देर तक बैठे ताकि मरीजों को परेशानी न हो।

डॉक्टर होकर अन्य डॉक्टरों का विरोध सही नहीं
"विरोध गलत है। जिन्होंने एमएस या एमडी किया है उन्हीं को अधिकार दिए गए है, जो पहले से है। इस फैसले से 8 लाख आयुर्वेदिक डाॅक्टर की सेवाओं का लाभ लोगों को बेहतर ढंग से मिलेगा। डॉक्टर होकर अन्य डॉक्टरों का विरोध सही नहीं है। विरोध ना करके स्वस्थ प्रतिस्पर्धा करना ठीक है।''
-डॉ.प्रशांत कुमार सक्सेना, सेक्रेटरी, आयुर्वेद चिकित्सक एसोसिएशन, रायगढ़

सरकार का यह फैसला सही नहीं
"मिक्सोपैथी के विरोध में ओपीडी बंद रहे, जबकि सभी आपात सेवाएं यथावत जारी रखी गईं। केंद्रीय कार्यकारिणी ने मुख्यमंत्री से मुलाकात भी की है। सरकार का यह फैसला सही नहीं है। केंद्रीय एसोसिएशन जो भी तय करेगी, उसी के हिसाब से आगे विरोध जारी रखा जाएगा।''
-डॉ.वाईके शिन्दे , जिलाध्यक्ष, आईएमए, रायगढ़

