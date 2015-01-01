पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:मरीज की कोरोना से मौत, सील की गई आनंद फार्मेसी

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • रामभाटा के मरीज ने पहले क्लीनिक में कराया था इलाज, संक्रमित मिला तो एमसीएच में हुआ था भर्ती

शुक्रवार शाम को प्रशासन और स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने स्टेशन रोड स्थित आनंद फार्मेसी को सील कर दिया। दरअसल कोरोना से रामभाटा के 51 वर्षीय शख्स की मौत 31 अक्टूबर को एमसीएच में हुई। मृतक के परिजन ने आरोप लगाया कि मरीज ने 24 अक्टूबर को आनंद फार्मेसी में इलाज कराया था। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों के अनुसार उसे कोरोना के लक्षण थे लेकिन उसकी कोविड-19 जांच कराने की सलाह नहीं दी गई। इसके बाद जब उसकी कोरोना लक्षण दिखे तब उसने 29 अक्टूबर को फिर से इलाज करने के लिए आनंद फार्मेसी में गया। उस दौरान डॉक्टर उन्हें कोरोना जांच करने की सलाह दी थी। मरीज ने 31 अक्टूबर को सैंपल दिया, उसी दिन तबीयत खराब हुई। गंभीर अवस्था में रात 9 बजे उसे एमसीएच हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती किया गया, जहां उसकी मौत हो गई। शहरी स्वास्थ्य कार्यक्रम के प्रभारी राकेश वर्मा ने बताया कि जांच की सलाह पहले दी होती तो मरीज की जान बच सकती थी। नायब तहसीलदार श्रुति शर्मा ने बताया कि क्लीनिक में काफी अव्यवस्थाएं भी मिली हैं।

पहले नहीं थे, बाद में लक्षण दिखे तो जांच के लिए कहा
"कोविड मरीज के इलाज और उसके बाद उसकी मौत की वजह से प्रशासनिक टीम ने क्लीनिक को सील किया है। जिस मरीज की कोरोना से मौत हुई है, जब वह हमारी क्लीनिक पर इलाज कराने आया था तो उसमें लक्षण नहीं थे। हमारे यहां कोई भी मरीज आता है तो उससे पूछने और जांच करने के दौरान कोरोना जैसे लक्षण दिखने पर जांच के लिए भेजा जाता है। जब यह मरीज दोबारा आया तो हमने उसमें लक्षण दिखे। उसे हमने ही जांच कराने और सरकारी अस्पताल में जाकर इलाज कराने की सलाह दी। वहीं इलाज के दौरान उसकी मौत हुई है।''
-गोपाल शर्मा, संचालक, आनंद फार्मेसी

