पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

स्वास्थ्य सेवा में बढ़ाेतरी:सीएचसी लैलूंगा के ओपीडी भवन में मरीजों को मिलेगी बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सुविधा: सिदार

रायगढ़ / लैलूंगा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विधायक और कलेक्टर ने नई एम्बुलेंस को हरी झंडी दिखाकर किया रवाना
  • कलेक्टर ने एमसीएच भवन में जल्द से जल्द इलाज शुरू करने कहा

सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र लैलूंगा में खनिज न्यास मद से निर्मित नवीन ओपीडी भवन का विधायक चक्रधर सिदार व कलेक्टर भीम सिंह ने शुक्रवार को लोकार्पण किया। इस अवसर पर विधायक सिदार ने कहा कि इस क्षेत्र के निवासी खासकर ग्रामीण अंचल के लोगों को बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सुविधा दिलाने यह ओपीडी भवन बनवाया गया है। यहां मरीजों के चेकअप के लिए चार चेम्बर्स और एक वेटिंग एरिया बनाया गया है। इससे उपचार के लिए पहुंचने वाले मरीजों को सुविधा होगी। इस अवसर पर विधायक व कलेक्टर ने नए 108 एम्बुलेंस को भी हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। कलेक्टर भीम सिंह ने एमसीएच बिल्डिंग का निरीक्षण किया और हॉस्पिटल को जल्द शिफ्ट कर संचालन प्रारंभ करने के निर्देश दिए। इस अवसर पर जिला पंचायत सीईओ ऋचा प्रकाश चौधरी, अध्यक्ष जनपद पंचायत लैलूंगा किरण पैंकरा, अध्यक्ष नगर पंचायत लैलूंगा मंजू मित्तल, महिला एवं बाल कल्याण समिति की सभापति यशोमती सिदार, जिला पंचायत सदस्य देवेन्द्र प्रताप सिंह, उपाध्यक्ष जनपद पंचायत लखन लाल सारथी, उपाध्यक्ष नगर पंचायत रविन्द्रपाल धुर्वे, सभापति स्वास्थ्य एवं महिला बाल विकास विभाग अलका बेहरा, जनपद सदस्य सलखिया शांता भगत सहित अधिकारी-कर्मचारी उपस्थित रहे।

जल्द मिलेगी सोनोग्राफी मशीन व मॉडर्न मॉर्चरी
इस अवसर पर कलेक्टर ने कहा कि लैलूंगा में मेडिकल सुविधाओं के विस्तार के लिए लगातार कार्य किया जा रहा है। इसके लिए यहां नवनिर्मित एमसीएच अस्पताल का संचालन भी अगले कुछ दिनों में प्रारंभ कर दिया जाएगा। सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में एक मार्डन मॉर्चरी का निर्माण किया जाएगा। कुपोषित बच्चों के इलाज के लिए एनआरसी को भी नवनिर्मित एमसीएच अस्पताल में बेहतर सुविधाओं के साथ संचालित किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि सीएसआर मद से सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के उन्नयन के लिए 50 लाख रुपए भी प्रदान किए जा रहे हैं। यहां हेल्थ फेसिलिटी की मजबूती पर फोकस है। इस मौके पर नगर वासियों की मांग पर कलेक्टर ने शीघ्र ही सोनोग्राफी मशीन भी उपलब्ध करवाने का आश्वासन दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें