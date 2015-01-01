पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शेड्यूल तय:प्रोफेसरों को हर दिन सात घंटे क्लास लेना ही पड़ेगा परीक्षा, रिजल्ट और पढ़ाई के लिए तारीख फाइनल

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने जारी किया एकेडमिक कैलेंडर, दिवाली की छुट‌्टी 15 तक

कॉलेजों में बुधवार को एकेडमिक केलेंडर जारी कर दिया गया है। कॉलेजों में दिसंबर के पहले सप्ताह में तिमाही परीक्षा का आंतरिक मूल्यांकन होगा। फरवरी 2021 के प्रथम सप्ताह छमाही परीक्षा का आतंरिक मूल्यांकन किया जाएगा। पहले स्टूडेंट्स का सिलेबस को पूरा कराना होगा। इसी तरह वार्षिक प्रायोगिक परीक्षाएं 15 से 31 मार्च में होगी। वार्षिक परीक्षा 10 अप्रैल से 30 मई के बीच होगी। अंतिम वर्ष के परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित 15 जून तक घोषित किए जाएंगे। संक्रमण के कारण इस सत्र में सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम, खेल स्पर्धा व दीक्षांत समारोह जैसे कार्यक्रम नहीं होंगे। शिक्षा विभाग ने 12 से लेकर 15 नवंबर तक दीवाली की छुट्‌टी घोषित की है। शीतकालीन छुट्‌टी 24 से 26 दिसंबर और 16 से 30 जून तक ग्रीष्मकालीन छुट्‌टी होगी। कक्षाएं प्रारंभ 1 नवंबर से पहले, तीसरे, पांचवें, सातवें और नौवें सेमेस्टर की पढ़ाई शुरू होगी। फर्स्ट फेज की परीक्षाएं 1 से 15 फरवरी के बीच होंगी, परिणाम मार्च में घोषित होंगे। सेकंड फेज की परीक्षा 25 मई से 15 जून के बीच होगी। परीक्षा परिणाम जुलाई के दूसरे सप्ताह में जारी किया जाएगा।

कोर्स पूरा करने आधा घंटे ज्यादा पढ़ाई
उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने कहा है कि शिक्षकों को कॉलेज में 7 घंटे ड्यूटी करनी होगी। सुबह पाली के लिए 7.30 से दोपहर 2.30 बजे तक और द्वितीय पाली के लिए सुबह 10.30 से शाम 5.30 बजे तक ड्यूटी करनी होगी। 6 घंटे अध्ययन-अध्यापन और 1 घंटे अन्य कार्य करना होगा। इसके साथ ही संक्रमण के देखते हुए उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने कहा कि अध्ययन-अध्यापन के लिए अतिरिक्त आधे घंटे के समय में वृद्धि की गई है।

30% ऑनलाइन, 70% ऑफलाइन पढ़ाना होगा
यूनिवर्सिटी व कॉलेजों में छात्रों को ई-लर्निंग पद्धति से अवगत कराया जाए। शासन के ई-लर्निंग पोर्टल का उपयोग किया जाए। गूगल क्लास रूम, हैंग आउट, सिसको, गूगल मीट, जियो मीट, वेबेक्स मिटिंग, स्वयम् प्लेटफार्म, स्वयम् प्रभा जैसे ऑनलाइन माध्यम की सहायता से अध्ययन-अध्यापन किया जाए। शिक्षकों को ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं के लिए प्रशिक्षण दिया जाए। छात्रों को लगभग 30% पाठ्यक्रम ऑनलाइन माध्यम से और 70% पाठ्यक्रम परंपरागत तरीके से पूर्ण कराने के लिए कहा है।

