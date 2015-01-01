पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:शहर के चारों ओर बनने वाली रिंग रोड का सर्वे पीडब्ल्यूडी जल्द शुरू करे: कलेक्टर

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • निर्माण एजेंसियों को गुणवत्तापूर्ण कार्य करने के दिए निर्देश

कलेक्टोरेट सभाकक्ष में बैठक लेकर कलेक्टर भीम सिंह ने जिले में चल रहे सड़क व भवन निर्माण कार्य की समीक्षा की। घरघोड़ा के कारगिल चौक से बाइपास मार्ग तक बनने वाली सड़क के संबंध में कार्यपालन यंत्री पीडब्ल्यूडी ने बताया कि उक्त निर्माण कार्य के लिए एनटीपीसी से राशि मिल चुकी है। टेंडर भी जारी कर दियाा है। शीघ्र काम चालू कर दिया जाएगा। कुर्रूभंठा, बड़े जामपाली तथा जिले के अन्य स्थानों पर चल रहे सड़क निर्माण के संबंध में अपडेट स्थिति तथा कार्य पूर्णता की जानकारी ली। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया कि कार्य गुणवत्तापूर्ण तरीके से समय पर पूर्ण किए जाएं। उन्होंने पीडब्ल्यूडी को प्रदूषण नियंत्रण के तहत रायगढ़ शहर के चारों ओर भारी वाहनों के आवागमन के लिए बीओटी मोड से बनाए जाने वाली रिंग रोड का सर्वे कार्य तेजी से करने के लिए कहा। कलेक्टर ने भू-अर्जन से जुड़े मामलों के निराकरण व पूर्व में विभागों द्वारा अर्जित भूमि के बकाया भुगतान की भी जानकारी ली। उन्होंने संबंधित विभागों के उच्च अधिकारियों से पत्राचार करते हुए भू-अर्जन के लंबित भुगतानों को शीघ्र जारी करवाने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने लैलूंगा में आईटीआई हॉस्टल के लिए चयनित जगह पर हुए अतिक्रमण को हटाने के निर्देश लैलूंगा एसडीएम को दिए। चिकित्सा महाविद्यालय भवन के निर्माण के लिए पीडब्ल्यूडी को शेष स्वीकृति मिलने से वहां के कार्यों को भी प्राथमिकता के आधार पर जल्द पूरा कराने के निर्देश दिए। इस दौरान सेतु विभाग के कार्यों की भी समीक्षा की गई। बैठक में सभी एसडीएम सहित पीडब्ल्यूडी, प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क, सेतु विभाग के अधिकारी शामिल हुए।

