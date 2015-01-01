पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:मोबाइल छीनकर भाग रहे बदमाश के पीछे दौड़ा तो उसका साथी बाइक ले उड़ा

रायगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • पुसौर अमलीभौना की घटना, 2 दिन पहले लैलूंगा में हुई थी ऐसी ही वारदात

पुसौर थाना क्षेत्र में एक युवक से मोबाइल और बाइक लूटने का मामला सामने आया है। युवक रास्ते में टॉयलेट के लिए रुका था। बाइक खड़ी कर वह फोन पर बात कर रहा था। इतने में एक आरोपी उससे मोबाइल छीनकर भागने लगा। उसे पकड़ने के लिए पीछे दौड़ा तो दूसरा बदमाश खड़ी हुई बाइक ले भागा। पुलिस ने अज्ञात आरोपियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। अमलीभौना पुसौर के निवासी प्रेम सिदार आरईजीएल नामक कंपनी छोटे भंडार में ग्राम विकास विभाग में काम करते हैं। गुरुवार को प्रेम अपने दोस्त से कीटनाशक दवा लेने कोंडातराई जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान रास्ते में वह टाॅयलेट के लिए रुके। इसी बीच दो युवक एक बाइक पर आकर रुके। एक आरोपी ने पहले युवक का मोबाइल छीना और भागने लगा। जब प्रेम उसके पीछे भागने लगे तो दूसरा आरोपी पीछे से युवक की बाइक लेकर फरार हो गया। पीड़ित की सूचना पर पुसौर पुलिस ने अज्ञात आरोपियों के विरुद्ध 392 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। उल्लेखनीय है कि कुछ दिनों पहले ही लैलूंगा थाना क्षेत्र में इसी तरह का मामला सामने आ चुका है। दो आरोपी आते हैं और पहले मोबाइल छीनकर भागते हैं। जब पीड़ित मोबाइल के पीछे भागता है तो आरोपी बाइक लेकर फरार हो जाते हैं। दूसरे प्रदेशों में इस तरह के कई मामले आते हैं। उल्लेखनीय है कि कोरोनाकाल में जिले में लूट, छिनतई और धोखाधड़ी के मामले लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं। पुलिस के अफसरों के साथ ही मनोरोग विशेषज्ञ काम छूटने के कारण व्यवहार में हुए बदलाव को इसकी वजह मानते हैं। इस तरह के अपराध शहर और ग्रामीण इलाकों में लगातार हो रहे हैं।

