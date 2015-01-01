पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुभ दिवाली:आवासीय और व्यावसायिक जमीन की खरीदी दोगुनी, 15 दिन में 350 रजिस्ट्री

रायगढ़एक दिन पहले
  • 250 रजिस्ट्रियों का औसत पर दिवाली के पहले रियल इस्टेट में निवेश बढ़ा

दिवाली में रियल इस्टेट का कारोबार अच्छा है। लोग जमकर संपत्ति पर निवेश कर रहे हैं। उप पंजीयक कार्यालय से प्राप्त आंकड़ों के अनुसार प्रति महीने रजिस्ट्री का औसत 250 से 300 के बीच है, जबकि 15 दिनों में 350 के पार पहुंच गया है। इससे यह तो साफ है कि लोग घरेलू और व्यवसायिक जमीन और मकानों की जमकर रजिस्ट्रियां करा रहे हैं। रोजाना सुबह उपपंजीयक कार्यालय में रजिस्ट्री के लिए क्रेता, विक्रेता ओर गवाहों की भीड़ लग रही है। अपनी बारी के इंतजार में लोग पूरे दिन बाहर बैठे रहते हैं। उप पंजीयक के अनुसार रिहायशी, व्यावसायिक और कृषि तीनों प्रयोजनों के लिए मध्यम वर्ग के लोग संपत्ति की रजिस्ट्री करा रहे हैं। कोविड की वजह से इस साल दिवाली में रियल स्टेट का कारोबार प्रभावित होने की बात लोग कह रहे थे, पर बाजार उसकेे ठीक विपरीत है। आवासीय कॉलोनियों में प्लाट,मकान के अलावा पुराने भवनों की भी खरीदी इन दिनों बढ़ गई है। शहर के रियल स्टेट कारोबारी नए प्रोजेक्ट लांच कर आकर्षक ऑफर भी बुकिंग पर दे रहे हैं।

जानिए सबसे ज्यादा रजिस्ट्रियां कब हुई

  • 4 नवंबर - 30
  • 31 अक्टूबर - 34
  • 29 अक्टूबर - 54
  • 23 अक्टूबर - 32
  • 22 अक्टूबर - 39

पिछले साल से 14 रजिस्ट्रियां ज्यादा हुई
1 अप्रैल से अब तक उप पंजीयक कार्यालय में कुल 2158 रजिस्ट्री हुई हैं। इससे कुल 13 करोड़ 64 लाख रुपए राजस्व प्राप्त हुआ है। पिछले साल की तुलना में कुल 22 रजिस्ट्री ज्यादा हुई हैं। साथ ही शासन को 7 लाख 32 हजार रुपए अधिक राजस्व मिला है। सबसे ज्यादा अगस्त में 370 रजिस्ट्री पर 2 करोड़ 16 लाख रुपए मिले हैं।

लॉकडाउन के दौरान कम हुई रजिस्ट्रियां
लॉकडाउन के दौरान उप पंजीयक कार्यालय सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से बंद रखा गया, लेकिन इसके बाद मई के आखिर में रजिस्ट्रियां शुरू हुई, लेकिन तब गिने चुने लोग ही रजिस्ट्री के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं। जमीन की खरीदी बिक्री व रियल स्टेट का कारोबार पूरी तरह से प्रभावित था। मई जून और जुलाई तक सिर्फ करीब 600 रजिस्ट्रियां ही हुई थी।

