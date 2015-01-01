पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हाइवे पर वारदात:एनआर इस्पात के इंजीनियर से चाकू की नोक पर लूट, बाइक से आए 4 बदमाशों की करतूत

रायगढ़एक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चपले से रायगढ़ आ रहे थे इंजीनियर

घर से प्लांट जाने निकले इंजीनियर को नेशनल हाइवे पर चार युवकों ने रास्ता रोककर लूट-पाट की है। पीड़ित चपले से रायगढ़ आ रहा था। पीड़ित के अनुसार चार युवक एक ही बाइक पर सवार थे। उन्होंने उसे चाकू दिखा उसके पर्स और मोबाइल को छिन लिया। मामले में भूपदेवपुर पुलिस ने अपराध दर्ज कर आरोपियों की पतासाजी शुरू कर दी है। जानकारी के अनुसार कमल प्रसाद पटेल निवासी बेंदुझरिया (चपले) एनआर इस्पात में बायलर डिक्स इंजीनियर है। मंगलवार रात लगभग 8 बजे युवक बेंदुझरिया से अपनी बाइक में एनआर इस्पात गेरवानी सराईपाली जाने के लिए निकला था। 8.30 बजे चारभांठा कांशीचुआ के बीच बाइक सवार चार बदमाश आए और पीछे से इंजीनियर की बाइक में टक्कर मार उसे गिरा दिया। तीन ने उसे पकड़ा और एक ने जेब से चाकू निकाला, इंजीनियर की पैंट का हिस्सा काट मोबाइल और पर्स निकाल लिया। इसके बाद बदमाश युवक इंजीनियर को धक्का देकर रायगढ़ की तरफ भाग गए। थोड़ी देर बाद युवक कांशीचुआ चौक गया। इसके बाद एक व्यक्ति से मोबाइल मांग घर फोन किया और घटना की जानकारी दी। इसके बाद युवक भूपदेवपुर पहुंचा और रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई। मामले में भूपदेवपुर पुलिस ने आरोपियों के विरुद्ध 392 के तहत अपराध पंजीबद्ध कर लिया है। भूपदेवपुर पुलिस के अनुसार वे सड़क के दोनों ओर की सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाल रहे हैं और आरोपी की पूछताछ की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबाइडेन की ट्रम्प से अपील- गुस्सा थूकिए, हम विरोधी हो सकते हैं, दुश्मन नहीं; डेमोक्रेट्स को 4 राज्यों में विजयी बढ़त - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें