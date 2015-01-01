पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:कोरोना संक्रमण रोकने सरपंच लें गांव की जिम्मेदारी: कलेक्टर

रायगढ़6 घंटे पहले
  • कलेक्टर भीम सिंह ने वीडियो कान्फ्रेंसिंग से पंचायत प्रतिनिधियों से कोरोना संक्रमण रोकथाम पर की चर्चा

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम एवं मृत्यु दर में कमी लाने के उद्देश्य से कलेक्टर भीम सिंह ने पंचायत प्रतिनिधियों से वीडियो कान्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिये बात की। उन्होंने रायगढ़, सारंगढ़, बरमकेला, व खरसिया के सरपंच, सचिवों व पंचायत प्रतिनिधियों से चर्चा की। इस दौरान सीईओ जिला पंचायत ऋचा प्रकाश चौधरी और सहायक कलेक्टर चंद्रकांत वर्मा भी उपस्थित रहे। कलेक्टर सिंह ने कहा कि जिले में लगातार कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले आ रहे है तथा कोरोना से हो रही मृत्यु दर भी तुलनात्मक रूप से अधिक है। विशेषकर ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में यह मामले ज्यादा देखने को मिल रहे है। इसका प्रमुख कारण लोगों द्वारा कोरोना निर्देशों का गंभीरता से पालन नहीं करना, लक्षणों की अनदेखी, समय से उपचार न करवाना व टेस्टिंग से बचना है। इन सब के चलते पिछले कुछ दिनों में लोगों की असामायिक मृत्यु हुई है। अत: सभी जनप्रतिनिधियों को अपने क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत लोगों को कोरोना के लक्षणों के प्रति जागरूक करते हुये इससे बचाव के तमाम निर्देशों का अनिवार्यता पालन करने हेतु प्रेरित करें। साथ ही सर्वे तथा टेस्टिंग के लिए पहुंच रही टीम को पूरा सहयोग दें। सभी लोग घर से निकलते समय मास्क का उपयोग जरूर करें। बिना मास्क पहने निकले लोगों पर पंचायत स्तर पर कार्यवाही करें। उन्होंने कहा कि लक्षण दिखने पर झोलाछाप डॉक्टरों से इलाज बिल्कुल न करायें। पिछले दिनों झोलाछाप लोगों द्वारा इलाज से कुछ लोगों की मौतें भी हुई हैं। जिनके ऊपर कार्यवाही की गई है। अत: लोग जागरूक बने तथा कोरोना के लक्षण जैसे सर्दी, खांसी, बुखार, सास में लेने में तकलीफ, शरीर में दर्द, कमजोरी, उल्टी, दस्त, स्वाद और सूंघने में समस्या जैसे लक्षण दिखाई दे तो तत्काल सरकारी अस्पताल पहुंचकर अपना नि:शुल्क टेस्ट कराएं। संक्रमित पाए जाते है तो बिल्कुल नहीं घबराएं। नि:शुल्क इलाज के लिये विशेष अस्पताल तैयार किए गए हैं, जहां आक्सीजन बेड आईसीयू वेन्टीलेटर की सुविधा है वैसे लोग जिन्हें बीपी, शुगर, हार्ट, किडनी से जुड़ी या अन्य कोई गंभीर बीमारी है वे सतर्क रहे।

कुपोषण मुक्त पंचायत बनाने का लें संकल्प
कलेक्टर ने पंचायत प्रतिनिधियों से कुपोषण विषय पर भी बात की। उन्होंने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने कुपोषण मुक्ति के लिये विशेष योजना प्रारंभ की है, जिस पर लगातार कार्य किया जा रहा है। जिला खनिज न्यास मद से भी 14 करोड़ रुपये की राशि जिले में कुपोषण मुक्ति के लिए उपलब्ध कराई है। अत: पंचायत प्रतिनिधि भी गांव में कुपोषण को दूर करने में भागीदारी निभाए। गांव में कुपोषित बच्चों के चिह्नांकन के साथ ही उनको मिलने वाले सूखा राशन अंडा के साथ ही पंचायत स्तर पर भी अतिरिक्त पोषण आहार उपलब्ध करवा सकते है। आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्रों को खोलने के निर्देश दिए है, किन्तु कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते नहीं आ रहे है। जिन गांवों में दो माह में कोरोना संक्रमण का केस नहीं है,वहां कुपोषित के लिए गरम भोजन बनाकर टिफिन में देने के लिये निर्देश दिया गया है।

