कार्रवाई:अशर्फी देवी अस्पताल के सामने कब्जा हटवाने पहुंचे एसडीएम, दिवाली तक दी मोहलत

रायगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • दिवाली पर बाजार में भीड़ के दौरान वाहनों की पार्किंग के लिए दूसरा विकल्प ढूंढेंगे अफसर

अशर्फी देवी महिला अस्पताल के सामने पार्किंग के लिए तय जगह पर अतिक्रमण अबतक नहीं हटा है। गुरुवार को एसडीएम युगल किशोर उर्वशा और तहसीलदार सीमा पात्रे मौके पर पहुंचे थे। उन्होंने दुकानदारों को अगले दो दिनों के भीतर जगह खाली नहीं करने तोड़फोड़ की कार्रवाई की बात कही, लेकिन दुकानदारों ने सामने दिवाली तक मोहलत मांग ली। अब राजस्व विभाग बाजार के नजदीक पार्किंग के लिए दूसरा विकल्प ढूंढने की बात कह रहा है। कलेक्टर ने पिछले दिनों पूरे शहर का भ्रमण कर सड़क चौड़ीकरण, अतिक्रमण पर कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए थे। सड़क सुरक्षा समिति की बैठक में मेन मार्केट में वाहनों के बढ़ते ट्रैफिक दबाव को कम करने के लिए तीन जगह निर्धारित की गई थी। इसमें पहला अशर्फी देवी अस्पताल के सामने, दूसरा गांधी गंज और तीसरा इतवारी बाजार, लेकिन वर्तमान में अशर्फी देवी अस्पताल के सामने अतिक्रमण की वजह से चारपहिया वाहन खड़ी करने की जगह बिल्कुल नही बची। दरअसल कलेक्टर ने अशर्फी देवी महिला चिकित्सालय के विस्तार की योजना बनाई है। इसके लिए अस्पताल के आसपास अवैध कब्जे हटाए जाएंगे। इसके साथ ही यहां दो नजूल प्लाट की नीलामी भी होनी है। निगम ने पहले ही मौके पर अतिक्रमण कारियों को दुकान खाली करने को कह चुका है। गुरुवार को एसडीएम भी पहुंचे थ। डॉ.रूपेंद्र पटेल की मौजूदगी में व्यवसायियों ने मोहलत मांगी। इस पर एसडीएम ने लिखित इकरार नामे पर हस्ताक्षर लेकर दिवाली तक की अनुमति दी है।

मौके पर 10 दुकानदारों का 300 फीट तक कब्जा
बूजी भवन चौक और अस्पताल के सड़क के किनारे कुल 10 दुकानदारों का कब्जा है। यहां दुकानदारों ने खाना, चाय नाश्ता सिगरेट और पान मसाला बेचने के लिए पांच से 300 फीट तक कब्जा कर रखा है। अस्पताल में आने वाले मरीजों के परिजन से इन दुकानदारों की आजीविका चल रही है।

शेष दोनों जगहों पर पार्किंग की व्यवस्था
अशर्फी देवी अस्पताल के गांधी गंज, एसपी कार्यालय के नजदीक चौड़ी सड़कों के लिए पार्किंग व्यवस्था की गई है। वहीं गौरी शंकर मंदिर न्यू मार्केट गोपी टॉकीज रोड बाजार हाट करने आए लोगों को चारपहिया वाहन इतवारी बाजार में रख सकते हैं। सड़क सुरक्षा समिति की बैठक में इन जगहों के लिए दोनों विकल्प पर निर्णय लिया गया है।

दिवाली पर पार्किंग के लिए ये हो सकते हैं विकल्प

  • पुरानी हटरी के लिए हंडी चौक से केएमटी कॉलेज रोड के किनारे।
  • रामनिवास टॉकीज, गौरी शंकर रोड के लिए इतवारी बाजार।
  • संजय मार्केट के लिए आरओबी के नीचे, निगम कार्यालय।

दिवाली तक के लिए दूसरा इंतजाम करेंगे
"दुकानदारों ने दिवाली तक की अनुमति मांगी है। उनकी समस्या को ध्यान में रखते हुए उनसे लिखित आवेदन भी लिया गया है। रही बात यहां पार्किंग की तो दिवाली तक के लिए इसकी बजाए दूसरा विकल्प तलाश करेंगे।''
-युगल किशोर उर्वशा, एसडीएम

हमारी तैयारी पूरी है
"निगम और राजस्व से बात करके नए विकल्प और तलाश करेंगे। रही बात दिवाली की तो हर साल की तरह हमने अपनी तरफ से तैयारी पूरी रखी है। बाजार के भीतर चारपहिया वाहनों को प्रवेश न हो इसलिए वन वे भी किए जाएंगे।''
-पुष्पेंद्र बघेल, डीएसपी, ट्रैफिक

