निर्देश:6 गांव के भू विस्थापितों को जल्द नौकरी और मुआवजा दे एसईसीएल: कलेक्टर

रायगढ़एक दिन पहले
भू विस्थापितों को मुआवजा व नौकरी को लेकर कलेक्टर भीम सिंह की अध्यक्षता में गुरुवार को जिला स्तरीय पुनर्वास समिति की बैठक हुई। बैठक में एसईसीएल परियोजना से प्रभावित क्षेत्र छाल, लात, नवापारा, बांधापाली, खेदापाली और कुसुंदा पंचायतों से आए ग्रामीण प्रतिनिधियों की उपस्थिति में भू-अर्जन प्रकरणों में निजी भूमि, आबादी क्षेत्र के मुआवजा तथा प्रभावित परिवार के व्यक्तियों को नौकरी देने के लंबित प्रकरणों पर विस्तार से चर्चा की गई। कलेक्टर ने एसईसीएल प्रबंधन को निर्देशित किया कि भू-अर्जन से प्रभावित परिवारों को नौकरी प्रदान करें। 5-6 साल बीत जाने पर भी अभी तक मुआवजा वितरण नहीं होना गंभीर विषय है। जिन व्यक्तियों के सिंचित जमीन को असिंचित मानकर मुआवजा निर्धारित किया गया है, उसे एसडीएम और तहसील कार्यालय के सत्यापन के बाद सिंचित भूमि का मुआवजा निर्धारित कर दिसंबर 2020 तक भुगतान करें। कलेक्टर ने एसईसीएल प्रबंधन द्वारा अधिग्रहित की गई आबादी भूमि के चिन्हांकन और वास्तविक भूमि मालिकों और रहवासियों की पहचान के लिए एसडीएम धरमजयगढ़ संबित मिश्रा और एसडीएम घरघोड़ा अशोक कुमार मार्बल को जिम्मेदारी सौंपते हुए शीघ्र वास्तविक रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने प्रभावित क्षेत्र के ग्रामीणों को एसडीएम के समक्ष अपनी शिकायतें तथा दस्तावेज प्रस्तुत करने को कहा।

