आदेश रद्द:जिले में लगाई गई धारा 144 हटी, रात का कर्फ्यू भी हटाया

रायगढ़6 घंटे पहले
जिले के समस्त नगरीय सीमा क्षेत्र, औद्योगिक क्षेत्र के साथ-साथ संपूर्ण जिले में सोमवार को 20 दिसंबर तक धारा 144 और नाइट कर्फ्यू लागू किया गया था। मंगलवार को कलेक्टर भीम सिंह ने उक्त आदेश को तत्काल प्रभाव से निरस्त कर दिया है। कलेक्टर ने बताया कैबिनेट में जो निर्णय होगा उसके मुताबिक जिले में कर्फ्यू के संबंध में फैसला किया जाएगा। कल जारी किया गया आदेश फिलहाल निरस्त किया गया है। कोविड से हुई मौतों के मामले में जिला रायपुर और दुर्ग के बाद तीसरे स्थान पर है। वहीं कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले त्योहारों के बाद बढ़ रहे हैं। 1 से 31 अक्टूबर तक जिले में कोरोना मौत की दर यानि फैटलिटी रेट 1.10 प्रतिशत थी जो नवंबर के 23 दिनों में 2.05 फीसदी हो गई, मरीज कम हुए लेकिन मौत ज्यादा हुई । ठंड बढ़ते ही देशभर में कोरोना के मामलों में तेजी आई है। माना जा रहा है कि जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण गंभीर स्थिति में ना पहुंचे इसलिए धारा 144 के साथ ही नाइट कर्फ्यू लगाया गया था ताकि भीड़ वाली स्थिति को टाला जा सके और कोरोना संक्रमण काबू में रहे। खतरे को देखते हुए एक बार फिर धारा 144 और रात 10 से सुबह 6 बजे तक रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू लगाया गया था। प्रदेश में रायगढ़ इकलौता जिला था जहां ऐसा आदेश जारी किया गया।

वीडियोऔर देखें116 दिन में सबसे कम 37765 मरीज ठीक हुए, 58 दिन में पहली बार सबसे ज्यादा एक्टिव केस बढ़े - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

