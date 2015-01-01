पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदहाल म्यूनिसिपल स्कूल:नटवर में शिफ्ट कर तोड़फोड़ की अब जर्जर स्कूल भवन में होगी पढ़ाई

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 1 साल में 3 बार बदला निर्णय, जीर्णोद्धार के लिए मिले रुपए लौटाए

शहर के पुराने सरकारी विद्यालयों में एक म्यूनिसिपल स्कूल पूरी तरह बदहाल हो चुका है। नटवर स्कूल के साथ ही इस स्कूल को 80 और 90 के दशक में अच्छी शिक्षा के लिए जाना जाता था। पहले यहां इंग्लिश मीडियम स्कूल शुरू करने की योजना बनी। फिर स्कूल नटवर स्कूल में मर्ज किए जाने की तैयारी हुई, यहां रिनोवेशन के नाम पर तोड़फोड़ हुई। अब इसी खंडहर में पढ़ाई कराने की तैयारी की जा रही है। 1946 में बने सरदार वल्लभ भाई म्यूनिसिपल स्कूल की स्थिति जर्जर हो चुकी है। स्कूल की बिल्डिंग में जगह-जगह दरारें पड़ चुकी है। भवन की छत टूटकर गिर रही है। इसके जीर्णोद्धार के लिए प्रस्ताव भी नहीं बनाया जा रहा है। इनकम टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट में असिस्टेंट कमिश्नर अभिषेक दास, रायपुर में तीसरी बटालियन में एएसपी सचिंद्र चौबे समेत प्रशासनिक सेवा, राजनीति, व्यापार में लगे स्कूल के पूर्व छात्रों ने भी इस स्कूल की दुर्दशा पर चिंता जाहिर की है। दो शिफ्टों में लगने वाली मीडिल और हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल की कक्षाओं में यहां कभी डेढ़ हजार से अधिक बच्चे पढ़ते थे। अब संख्या 120 रह गई है।

स्कूल बदलने को लेकर नए प्रवेश पर रोक
स्कूल भवन जर्जर होने और स्कूल को बदलने के लिए इस सत्र कक्षा नौवीं और 11वीं में प्रवेश नहीं लिया गया । जो बच्चे 10वीं और 12वीं में गए । उन्हें ही स्कूल में रखा गया। इसलिए मात्र 120 छात्र ही स्कूल में बच गए। अब स्कूल शुरू हुआ तो इसी जर्जर भवन में बच्चों को पढ़ना होगा क्योंकि इसकी मरम्मत को लेकर किसी ने पहल नहीं की है।

शाला समिति के फंड में कम हो गए 1 लाख 36 हजार रुपए- म्यूनिसिपल स्कूल को नटवर में मर्ज करने के दौरान शाला विकास समिति में 2 लाख 34 हजार रुपए थे। हैंडओवर होने के बाद अब यह राशि 98 हजार रुपए है। यानि 1 लाख 36 हजार रुपए खर्च हो गए हैं।

फरवरी से लेकर अब तक क्या हुआ यह समझिए
फरवरी में स्कूल को इंग्लिश मीडियम में बदलने की बात चली। बाद में स्कूल भवन के रिनोवेशन के लिए 42 लाख का टेंडर भी किया गया। इसमें स्कूल का जीर्णोद्धार करना था, लेकिन शासन ने जरूरत नहीं होने की बात कह रुपए वापस ले लिए और 3 करोड़ रुपए नटवर स्कूल के जीर्णोद्धार के लिए दिए गए । एक साल के भीतर ही पहले म्यूनिसिपल स्कूल को इंग्लिश मीडियम स्कूल बनाने की तैयारी हुई, फिर भवन खराब बताकर नटवर स्कूल में मर्ज करने बात कही गई। इसके बाद कहा गया कि सिर्फ इंग्लिश मीडियम की क्लास नटवर स्कूल में लगेगी।

अफसरों से बात करूंगा
'मैं मामले को दिखवाता हूं। ऐसा तो नहीं होना चाहिए । बिलकुल गलत है। इस संबंध में मैं उच्च अधिकारियों से बात भी करूंगा।''
-प्रकाश नायक, विधायक, रायगढ़

छात्रों की संख्या कम है
"जगह नहीं होने के कारण स्कूल का फर्नीचर बाहर रखवाया था। वे सभी सामान उन्हें वापस मिलेंगे। रही बात मरम्मत की तो अभी छात्र संख्या कम है इसलिए इसका काम बाद में देखेंगे।''
-आरपी आदित्य, डीईओ

