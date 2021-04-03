पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्महत्या:पिता से मिलने यूपी से आए बेटे ने लगाई फांसी, लिखा: बोझ नहीं बनना चाहता

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • मृतक के पिता जेएसपीएल में फिटर हैं, जिंदल कॉलोनी में आत्महत्या

जिंदल कॉलोनी में रहने वाले पिता से मिलने उत्तर प्रदेश से आए बेटे ने गुरुवार की सुबह फांसी लगा ली। मृतक ने सुसाइड नोट छोड़ा है, इसमें खराब स्वास्थ्य से परेशानी की बात लिखी गई है। आत्महत्या के मामले में कोतरा रोड पुलिस जांच कर रही है। अंबेडकरनगर उत्तर प्रदेश का प्रदीप प्रजापति 30 जनवरी को पिता निनकू प्रजापति से मिलने रायगढ़ आया था। निनकू जेएसपीएल में फीटर हैं। वे जिंदल के गेट नंबर दो के पास बनी कॉलोनी में ब्लॉक डी कमरा नंबर 36 में रहते हैं। वह तीन दिन तक घर में रहा। बुधवार की रात वह खाना खाकर अपने पिता के साथ सोने चला गया। सुबह पिता उठे तो उन्होंने बेटे को फंदे से झूलता हुआ पाया। बेटे के जीवित होने की उम्मीद पर उसे नीचे उतारा। पुलिस को सूचना दी गई। युवक की मौत हो चुकी थी। सूचना के बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और पंचनामे के बाद मर्ग कायम किया।

"मैं लगातार बीमार पड़ रहा हूं। पत्नी अतिमा से बहुत प्यार करता हूं, लेकिन बीमारी के कारण उसे खुश नहीं रख सका। मैं परिवार पर बोझ नहीं बनना चाहता हूं। मेरी वजह से अतिमा बहुत दुखी है। वह बहुत अच्छी लड़की है। मेरा निवेदन है कि उसको घर की छोटी बहू बना लेना। छोटे भाई मंदीप से भी निवेदन है कि उसे अपना ले। मेरी वजह से कोई परेशान ना हो। मैं किसी के दुख का कारण नहीं बन सकता। मुझे माफ कर देना।''
आपका प्रदीप।
(सुसाइड नोट में लिखे संदेश का अंश)

खराब सेहत से परेशान हो उठाया यह कदम
जानकारी के अनुसार युवक कई दिनों से बीमार चल रहा था इसलिए घर आने के बाद भी वह परेशान रहता था। घर वालों को उसने कुछ भी भनक लगने नहीं दी। परिवार वालों को इस अनहोनी का अंदाजा नहीं था। बेटे के अचानक सुसाइड करने से परिवार सदमे में है।

बयान लेना बाकी है
"एक सुसाइड का मामला सामने आया है। शव का पंचनामा करने के बाद हमने मर्ग कायम कर लिया है। बयान के बाद कुछ क्लियर हो पाएगा।''
-चमन सिन्हा, टीआई, कोतरा रोड

