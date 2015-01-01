पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिकायत:बेटा जान से मारने की धमकी दे रहा, वृद्धा पहुंची एसपी के पास

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • शिकायत मिलने पर एसपी ने दिया कार्रवाई करने का आश्वासन।

60 साल की वृद्ध महिला ने एसपी से बेटे-बहू द्वारा प्रताड़ित करने की शिकायत की है। वृद्धा के अनुसार उसके बेटे ने उसे कई दिनों से खाना नहीं दिया। बाहर शिकायत करने पर जान से मारने की धमकी भी देता है। शिकायत के बाद एसपी कार्यालय से वृद्धा को कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिया गया है। जानकारी के अनुसार माया शर्मा 60 साल पति स्वर्गीय किशनलाल शर्मा निवासी बैकुंठपुर वार्ड नंबर 16 ने शिकायत सोमवार को एसपी ऑफिस में की है। वृद्धा के अनुसार पति की मौत के बाद उसका गोद लिया बेटा श्यमा शर्मा द्वारा उसे लगातार शारीरिक रूप से यातनाएं दी जा रही है। वृद्धा के अनुसार बेटे और बहू मिलकर उससे मारपीट करते हैं। बाहर में शिकायत करने पर एसटी-एससी एक्ट में फंसाने की धमकी देते हैं। वृद्धा को कई दिनों तक खाना नहीं दिया जाता। वृद्धा को घर में कैद रखने की कोशिश की जाती है। वृद्ध महिला के अनुसार वह पास पड़ोस से मदद लेकर अपना गुजर-बसर कर रही है। एसपी ऑफिस में आवेदन देने के साथ वृद्धा ने जल्द से जल्द मामले में कार्रवाई कर राहत दिलाने की मांग की है। कुछ दिनों पहले ही सीनियर सिटीजन के लिए अभियान चलाया गया था। इसमें शहर के सीनियर सिटीजनों की लिस्ट तैयार कर उनपर नजर रखने की बात अफसरों ने की थी। सीनियर सिटीजन थाने जाने के बजाय सीधे एसपी आफिस में पहुंचकर अपनी शिकायत दर्ज कराते हैं क्योंकि उन्हें अभियानों की जानकारी नहीं है। इस कारण उनकाे इसका लाभ नहीं मिल पा रहा है। परेशानी बढ़ने पर कुछ ही बुजुर्ग शिकायत करने के लिए एसपी कार्यालय पहुंच रहे हैं।

