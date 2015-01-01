पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:पहले सड़क का सर्वे, फिर नाली याद आई ह्यूम पाइप डालने रोका सड़क का निर्माण

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुरानी मरीन ड्राइव सड़क गड्‌ढे में गुम, चार साल से चलने के लायक नहीं फिर भी बनाने में देरी

मरीन ड्राइव सड़क बीते चार सालों से जर्जर पड़ी हुई है। बीते दो सालों से सड़क निर्माण को लेकर प्रयास भी किए जा रहे हैं। लेकिन अभी तक सड़क निर्माण नहीं हो सका है। कारण है हर बार बदलते फैसले। दो बार टेंडर किया गया। दोनों बार अलग-अलग कारण बताकर निरस्त कर दिया गया। आखिरी बार नाली निर्माण के लिए निरस्त किया गया। अब जब नाली पूर्ण होने वाली है। फिर भी सड़क निर्माण नहीं होगा। क्योंकि इस बार सड़क पर बिछने वाली ह्यूम पाइप आड़े आ रही है। नगर निगम किसी काम को लेकर कितनी गंभीरता बरतता है। यह देखना है कि तो सबसे बड़ा उदाहरण मरीन ड्राइव सड़क है। खर्राघाट से लेकर केलो ब्रिज तक 1.4 किलोमीटर की सड़क बनाने के लिए बीते दो सालों से प्रस्ताव पे प्रस्ताव बनाए जा रहे हैं। प्रस्ताव बनाने के बाद बाकायदा टेंडर भी जारी किए गए। लेकिन हर बार कोई ना कोई बार बताकर टेंडर निरस्त कर दिया गया। इस चक्कर में सड़क का रिनुवल कभी हो ही नहीं पाया। दरअसल निगम के अफसरों के अनुसार 2018 के आखिरी माह में सड़क रिनुवल कराने के लिए प्रपोजल तैयार किया गया था। लेकिन इसे तुरंत ही निरस्त कर दिया गया था। कारण बताया गया कि टेंडर की राशि कम थी। इसके बाद 29 अप्रैल 2020 में सड़क बनाने 45 लाख 48 हजार रुपए का टेंडर जारी किया गया। टेंडर जारी होने के तुरंत बाद इसे निरस्त कर दिया गया। अब की बार कारण बताया गया सड़क के एक ओर नाली का निर्माण पहले किया जाएगा। ताकि सड़क पानी से खराब ना हो। अब नाली का निर्माण लगभग कंप्लीट होने को हैं। लेकिन फिर भी सड़क नहीं बन पाएगी। क्योंकि अब निगम पहले इसमें एसटीपी के लिए हयूम पाइप बिछाएगा। नाली बनने के बाद एसटीपी सर्वे कर ह्यूम पाइप बिछाएगा। इन सब में लगभग चार माह का समय लगेगा। यानि 4 माह तक फिर से सड़क नहीं बनेगी।

ये गलतियां जो इंजीनियरिंग विभाग ने की

  • टेंडर करने के पहले वर्तमान में सड़क की स्थिति नहीं देखी गई।
  • नाली की जरूरत पहले से थी। लेकिन सड़क का प्रपोजल पहले बनाया।
  • ह्यूम पाइप लगाने की प्लानिंग प्रोजेक्ट की शुरुआत से थी। लेकिन टेंडर जारी होने के बाद अफसरों को इसका ध्यान आया।

कब क्या हुआ सड़क के लिए प्रयास समझिए

  • 2018 के अंत में सड़क के लिए प्रपोजल तैयार कर टेंडर किया गया।
  • इस दौरान टेंडर की राशि कम होने के कारण किसी ठेकेदार द्वारा भाग नहीं लेने की बात कही गई।2020 अप्रैल में दोबारा टेंडर जारी किया गया। इस दौरान भी नाली निर्माण बताकर काम रोका गया।
  • वर्तमान स्थिति में नाली निर्माण पूरा होने को है। लेकिन सड़क का प्रपोजल स्वीकृत होकर रखा है। लेकिन इसपर कोई काम नहीं होगा। क्योंकि सड़क बनाने से पहले इसमें दोबारा खुदाई होगी।

2014 में सीवेज ट्रीटमेंट बनाने की योजना
2014 में ही सीवेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट बनाने की योजना बनी। 2017 में इसे मंजूरी मिली। इसके बाद 2018 में टेंडर प्रक्रिया शुरू हुई। टेंडर प्रक्रिया शुरू होने के पहले ही योजना में कब कहां क्या करना है। सारी बातें निर्धारित थी। इस दौरान भी मरीन ड्राइव किनारे ह्यूम पाइप डालने की प्लानिंग हो चुकी थी। लेकिन तब भी सड़क के लिए दोबारा प्रस्ताव बनाया गया और टेंडर किया गया। इसके बाद दोबारा 2020 में टेंडर किया गया। दोनों बार टेंडर निरस्त करने के दौरान नाली को ही कारण बताया गया था। लेकिन अब ह्यूम पाइप के कारण सड़क नहीं बनने की बात कही जा रही है।

नाली का निर्माण हो रहा है
"मेरे आने के पूर्व जो भी हुआ। लेकिन मेरे आने के बाद सबसे पहले नाली का निर्माण कराया जा रहा है। ताकि सड़क खराब ना हो। इसके बाद ह्यूम पाइप लगाएंगे। सड़क बनने में देरी होगी। लेकिन काम को जल्द से जल्द करने की कोशिश करेंगे।''
-आशुतोष पांडेय, आयुक्त, नगर निगम रायगढ़

नाली के कारण रोड नहीं बनी
"नाली निर्माण के कारण सड़क निर्माण को रोककर रखा गया है। इसके बाद ह्यूम पाइप लगाएंगे। ताकि सड़क दोबारा ना खोदनी पड़े। इसके बाद ही सड़क का काम शुरू हो पाएगा।''
-अजीत तिग्गा, कार्यपालन अभियंता, नगर निगम रायगढ़

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें