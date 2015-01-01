पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्देश:मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों पर कार्रवाई करें ओवरलोड परिवहन बंद कराएं: कलेक्टर

रायगढ़6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • टीएल मीटिंग में कलेक्टर ने शहर में सफाई के लिए अभियान चलाने कहा

मंगलवार को कलेक्टर ने विभागीय कार्यों और विभिन्न योजनाओं की समीक्षा की। बैठक कलेक्टर भीम सिंह ने मुख्यत: कोरोना के बढ़ते मामले को देखते हुए मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों पर सख्ती बरतने, ओवरलोड परिवहन बंद कराने और जनचौपाल में प्राप्त आवेदनों के निराकरण और रबी फसल लेने वाले किसानों को प्रोत्साहित करने के निर्देश दिए। कृषि विभाग के अधिकारियों से जिले के किसानों को रबी फसल लगाने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करने और किसानों की आवश्यकता के अनुरूप रबी फसल के लिए बीज और खाद उपलब्ध कराने के लिए कहा है। कलेक्टर भीम सिंह ने ने जिले के सभी गौठानों में गोबर खरीदी की मात्रा और तैयार वर्मी कम्पोस्ट की मात्रा का तुलनात्मक औसत वितरण तैयार कर पंजी संधारित करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा, गौठानों में उपलब्ध वर्मी खाद की जानकारी गांव-गांव में मुनादी के माध्यम से किसानों तक पहुंचाएं, ताकि किसान अपनी आवश्यकता के अनुसार वर्मी खाद प्राप्त कर सकेंगे। 1 दिसम्बर 2020 से प्रारंभ होने वाली धान खरीदी के दौरान जिले के किसी भी किसान को कठिनाई नहीं हो और धान खरीदी केन्द्रों की सभी आवश्यक व्यवस्था 30 नवम्बर 2020 से पहले पूरा कर लिया जाए। उन्होंने उप पंजीयक सहकारी समिति को निर्देशित किया कि धान खरीदी के दौरान समितियों के कामकाज पर निगरानी रखे जिससे समिति में अनियमितता न हो सके। कलेक्टर ने मुख्यमंत्री जनचौपाल में प्राप्त आवेदनों का निराकरण दो माह के भीतर किए जाने के निर्देश दिए। जिले में निर्धारित क्षमता से अधिक भार लेकर चलने वाले मालवाहक वाहनों के विरूद्ध निरंतर जांच और जुर्माने की कार्रवाई जारी रखने के लिए खनिज विभाग और परिवहन अधिकारी को निर्देशित किया। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि जिले में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में वृद्धि को देखते हुए शहरी और ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों के विरूद्ध सघन चेकिंग अभियान जारी रखा जाए। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में लोगों को मास्क पहनने तथा कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के नियमों का कड़ाई से पालन कराने के लिए एसडीएम और तहसीलदार एवं जनपद सीईओ को निर्देशित किया। निगम क्षेत्र में अलग वार्डों की सफाई व्यवस्था निरीक्षण के लिए नियुक्त शासकीय अधिकारियों को वार्ड की सफाई व्यवस्था का अवलोकन कर फोटो खींचकर जानकारी प्रस्तुत करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि निगम क्षेत्र में सफाई अभियान लगातार जारी रहेगा। अंग्रेजी माध्यम स्कूल संचालित किए जाने वाले चिह्नांकित भवन के मरम्मत की प्रगति और जिले के गोढ़ी और छाल में निर्माणाधीन आदर्श छात्रावास भवन की तैयारियों की भी जानकारी ली। उन्होंने लीड बैंक प्रबंधक से केसीसी बनाए जाने हेतु लंबित प्रकरणों की जानकारी ली।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें116 दिन में सबसे कम 37765 मरीज ठीक हुए, 58 दिन में पहली बार सबसे ज्यादा एक्टिव केस बढ़े - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें