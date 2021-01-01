पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीएल मीटिंग:धान खरीदी से संबंधित शिकायतें मिलने पर करें तत्काल कार्रवाई: कलेक्टर भीम सिंह

रायगढ़2 दिन पहले
  • गौठान के जांच अधिकारियों से गौठान में गोबर खरीदी, वर्मी कंपोस्ट निर्माण की स्थिति व भुगतान की जानकारी मांगी

बुधवार को कलेक्टोरेट में हुई समय सीमा बैठक में कलेक्टर भीम सिंह ने अफसरों को धान खरीदी से संबंधित शिकायतों पर तत्काल जांच कर कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा इसमें किसी भी प्रकार की देरी या लापरवाही बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। कलेक्टर सिंह ने गोधन न्याय योजना की समीक्षा के दौरान गौठानों के भौतिक सत्यापन के लिए बनाए गए जिला स्तरीय समिति के कार्यों पर चर्चा की। उन्होंने कहा कि जांच अधिकारियों को सबसे पहले गौठान में गोबर खरीदी, वर्मी कंपोस्ट निर्माण की स्थिति और भुगतान की जानकारी मांगी। उन्होंने गोठान योजना शासन की महत्वपूर्ण योजना है, जिससे एक ओर जहां गोठान चलाने वाले समितियों को रोजगार के अवसर मिल रहे हैं, वही दूसरी ओर किसानों को आय के साधन भी मिल रहे हैं। समय-सीमा की बैठक के दौरान कलेक्टर ने सीएम भूपेश बघेल द्वारा प्रवास कार्यक्रम में की गई घोषणा पर अब तक की गई कार्रवाई की समीक्षा की। उन्होंने कहा कि घोषणाओं पर जिला स्तरीय कार्रवाई तय समय-सीमा के भीतर पूरी कर ली जाए।

अस्पताल बंद मिले तो होगी कार्रवाई
बैठक में पूर्व में किए गए अस्पतालों के निरीक्षण की रिपोर्ट पर कलेक्टर ने समीक्षा की। इस दौरान उन्होंने जामगांव पीएससी के रात में बंद मिलने पर जिम्मेदार कर्मचारी को नोटिस जारी करने के निर्देश दिए। इसी तरह बाल संदर्भ शिविर समय पर लगाने के निर्देश दिए। शिविर में कुछ डॉक्टरों के अनुपस्थित रहने एवं तय समय पर शिविर नहीं लगाने जैसी बाते सामने आने पर उन्हें भी कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी करने के निर्देश कलेक्टर ने दिए। कलेक्टर ने हाट-बाजार के तहत चलित स्वास्थ्य वेन से ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के बाजारों में स्वास्थ्य सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने स्वास्थ्य विभाग को निर्देशित किया। बैठक में एडीएम राजेन्द्र कटारा, जिला पंचायत सीईओ ऋचा प्रकाश चौधरी, आयुक्त नगर निगम आशुतोष पांडे सहित सभी विभाग प्रमुख अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

