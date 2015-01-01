पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:भीड़ का फायदा उठाकर चोर सराफा दुकान से ले गए 1.3 लाख रु. का हार

रायगढ़6 घंटे पहले
  • दुकानदार ने 10 दिन बाद लिखाई रिपोर्ट

धनतेरस की भीड़ का फायदा उठा निगम के सामने सराफा दुकान से चोरों ने लगभग एक लाख 30 रुपए का सोने का हार चुरा लिया। दूसरे दिन सीसीटीवी देखने पर चोरी का पता चला। 10 दिनों बाद दुकानदार ने कोतवाली थाने में एफआईआर दर्ज कराई। अर्पित अग्रवाल निवासी पार्क एवेन्यू कॉलोनी रियल च्वाइस ज्वेलर्स के स‌ंचालक हैं। उन्होंने शिकायत की है कि, धनतेरस के दिन दुकान में भीड़ थी। ग्राहक बनकर आए कुछ युवकों ने भीड़ में सोने का हार चुरा लिया। एक हार गायब मिला तो शाम 6:30 बजे करीब सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाली गई, जिसमें चोरी का पता चला।

डाकघर कर्मी के घर से 75 हजार रुपए के जेवर पार
पुसौर पड़िगांव निवासी डोरी पटेल रायगढ़ डाकघर में कार्यालय सहायक है। 14 नवंबर को दीपावली पर वह सपरिवार गांव गए थे। दीपावली के बाद वे रायगढ़ लौटे। सोने का हार वो गांव में ही भूल गए थे। 21 नवंबर को डोरी लाल हार लेने अपने गांव आए। बाहर से ताला लगा था लेकिन कमरे के अंदर स्टोर रूम का ताला खुला था। डिब्बे में रखा सोने का हार भी गायब था। ढूंढने पर हार नहीं मिला तो युवक ने पुसौर थाने में अपराध दर्ज कराया।

