वारदात:दो बच्चियों को घर ले जाकर युवक दिखा रहा था पोर्न फिल्में, समय पर पहुंचे परिजन ने बचाया

रायगढ़6 घंटे पहले
  • आरोपी के विरूद्ध पॉक्सो एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज

दो बच्चों को अश्लील फिल्म दिखाने के मामले में चक्रधर नगर पुलिस ने एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी बच्चों को सूने घर में ले जाकर पोर्न फिल्म दिखा रहा था। एक बच्ची बचकर निकली और परिजन को इसकी जानकारी दी। इसके बाद परिवार ने चक्रधर नगर थाने में शिकायत की। चक्रधर नगर थाना क्षेत्र में मंगलवार की सुबह दो बच्चियां अपने घर पर अकेली थीं। इसी दौरान आरोपी छोटे लाल लकड़ा 35 साल पिता मंगल लकड़ा आया और बच्चियों को खेलने के बहाने अपने घर ले गया। 11 साल की लड़की किसी तरह से घर से भाग गई। उसने अपने परिजनों को यह बताया। परिजन ने बच्ची को छुड़ाया। सलाह करने के बाद गांव के कुछ लोग इकट्‌ठा होकर चक्रधर नगर थाने पहुंचे। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा है। चक्रधरनगर थाना प्रभारी अभिनवकांत सिंह ने इस मामले में ज्यादा जानकारी नहीं दी।

आरोपी शादीशुदा है, खुद दो छोटे बच्चों का बाप
आरोपी शादीशुदा है और दो बच्चों का बाप भी है। उसके बच्चों की उम्र भी कम है। आरोपी के परिवार के सदस्य बाहर गए हुए थे। इसलिए आरोपी घर पर अकेला था। बच्चों को देखने के बाद उसके दिमाग में उन्हें घर ले जाने की बात सूझी।

सेक्सुअल पर्वर्जन डिसऑर्डर से संबंधित क्राइम
छोटे बच्चों और नाबालिगों से लैंगिक अपराध के मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। मनोरोग विभाग इसे सेक्सुअल पर्वर्जन डिस आर्डर या फिर पीडोफीलिया कहता है। इसमें व्यक्ति छोटे उम्र के बच्चों से ज्यादा आकर्षित होते हैं। गंदे कंटेंट देखने से सही गलत को समझने की क्षमता खत्म होने लगती है।

