वारदात:घात लगाकर बैठे ताऊ ने तीर मार की भतीजे की हत्या, जमीन को लेकर था विवाद

रायगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

जमीन विवाद में घरघोड़ा के कया पिपरपारा में चाचा ने भतीजे पर तीर से तीन वार कर हत्या कर दी। वारदात के समय युवक अपने भाई और गांव के दाे लाेगाें के साथ धान उतार कर ट्रैक्टर से वापस आ रहा था। मांझी डगरू जंगल के पास घात लगाए चाचा ने तीर से वार किए। ट्रैक्टर चालक ने गांव पहुंच कर घटना की जानकारी परिजन और पुलिस काे दी। माैके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव काे कब्जे में बड़े भाई की तहरीर पर हत्या का अपराध दर्ज कर आराेपी चाचा काे गिरफ्तार किया है। घरघाेड़ा थाना क्षेत्र के राम प्रसाद राठिया ने पुलिस काे बताया कि उसके ताऊ कंवर सिंह राठिया से 20 वर्ष से जमीन का विवाद चला आ रहा है। पिता की माैत के बाद भी उसके पिता के हिस्से की जमीन पर कंवर सिंह कब्जा किया हुआ था। जमीन बंटवारे काे लेकर कई बार आपस में कहा सुनी और विवाद हाे चुका है। बुधवार काे उसका छाेटा भाई पूरन सिंह, मदन सिंह और गांव के संताेष ट्रैक्टर चालक और प्रकाश के साथ धान लेकर शहडाेल गए थे। शाम 4 बजे के करीब जब ये लाेग ट्रैक्टर से वापस आ रहे थे। इसी बीच घात लगाकर बैठे ताऊ कंवर सिंह ने ‌मांझी डगरू जंगल के पास तीर कमान से भाइयाें पर हमला कर दिया। हमले में तीन तीर छाेटे भाई पूरन राठिया काे लगे, जिससे उसकी माैत हाे गई। ताऊ द्वारा तीर कमान से हमला किए जाने पर ट्रैक्टर चालक ओम प्रकाश ट्रैक्टर छाेड़ कर गांव भाग कर आया और उसने पूरी जानकारी दी। जैसे ही घटना की जानकारी मिली, वह पुलिस काे बताने के साथ माैके पर पहुंचा ताे भाई पूरन की माैत हाे चुकी थी। थाना प्रभारी ने बताया कि घटना में राम प्रसाद की तहरीर पर आराेपी कंवर सिंह के खिलाफ हत्या का अपराध दर्ज कर गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

कई दिन से हत्या के लिए कर रहा था रेकी
पुलिस छानबीन में पता चला कि कंवर सिंह अपने छाेटे भाई चमार सिंह राठिया की जमीन हथियाना चाहता था। जबकि अपनी जमीन का मालिकाना हक पाने के लिए चमार सिंह के बेटे राम प्रसाद, पूरन और मदन लगातार जमीन बंटवारे के लिए दबाव बना रहे थे। पूरन और मदन अक्सर प्रशासनिक मदद लेकर जमीन बंटवारे के लिए पैरवी कर रहे थे। ये बात कंवर सिंह काे नागवार गुजर रही थी। इसी पर जमीन बंटवारे के लिए राेड़ा बन रहे पूरन और मदन काे वह रास्ते से हटाना चाहता था। दाेनाें भाइयाें का अक्सर बाहर आना जाना रहता था। इसके लिए वह रेकी कर रहा था। मंगलवार काे ही कवंर सिंह काे पता चल गया था कि बुधवार तड़के मदन और पूरन धान लेकर जाएंगे। इस बात की पुख्ता जानकारी हाेने पर उसने हत्या की साजिश रची।

घटना के बाद से तनाव
जमीन बंटवारे काे लेकर चाचा द्वारा भतीजे की हत्या किए जाने की खबर मिलते ही कया पिपरपारा में तनाव की स्थिति बन गई। मृतक पूरन के परिजन बदले की भावना से आक्राेशित हाे गए और पूरन की हत्या का बदला लिए जाने की बात कह हंगामा करने लगे। पुलिस काे जैसे ही जानकारी मिले पुलिस ने परिजनाें काे समझाइश देकर मामला शांत कराया। इस बीच परिजन काफी देर तक पंचनामा नहीं कराए। पुलिस के काफी समझाने के बाद ही शव का पाेस्टमार्टम कराया गया।

