पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बढ़ी दूूरी:संबलपुर की दूरी 70 किमी थी, हीराकुद डैम बना तो सड़क डूबी, अब 136 किमी का सफर

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रायगढ़, सारंगढ़ के लोग 1952 तक संबलपुर जाने के लिए इसी मार्ग का करते थे इस्तेमाल

लोकेंद्र सिंह ठाकुर | महानदी के किनारे पहले रियासतकालीन सड़क हुआ करती थी। इस सड़क का इस्तेमाल रायगढ़, सारंगढ़ और संबलपुर रियासत के राज परिवार व आसपास के ग्रामीण करते थे। यह सड़क वर्तमान में सिर्फ पदमपुर तक बची है। 1952 में हीराकुद डैम निर्माण शुरू होने के बाद महानदी का जल स्तर बढ़ने से यह सड़क डुबान क्षेत्र में आ गया।
अब रायगढ़ के लोगों को संबलपुर जाने के लिए 122 से 136 किलोमीटर का सफर तय करना पड़ता है।
वर्तमान में संबलपुर तक रायगढ़ से एनएच-49 रेंगालपाली मार्ग से दूरी 136 किमी और सारंगढ़ चंद्रपुर के लोगों को सोहेला बरमकेला मार्ग एनएच-53 पर 122 किलोमीटर हो गई है। नदी के किनारे बसे गांव भी अब इन्हीं रास्तों का इस्तेमाल संबलपुर जाने के लिए करते हैं। रायगढ़ जिला व महानदी के किनारे बसे ग्राम पंचायतों के लोगों का संबंध ओडिशा से हैं। यहां उनके रिश्तेदार और संबंधी रहते हैं, इसलिए उन्हें लंबी दूरी तय करना होता है। चंद्रपुर से लेकर पदमपुर तक के ग्रामीणों ने इस सड़क को दोबारा निर्माण कर शुरू करने की मांग कर रहे हैं, ताकि संबलपुर की दूरी कम हो सकें।

इन 11 ग्राम पंचायतों ने की थी मांग
क्षेत्र के 11 ग्राम पंचायतों ने तत्कालीन सरकार से नदी किनारे रियासतकालीन सड़क को संबलपुर तक जोड़ने की मांग की थी। परसापाली, बाहरडोली, नवापारा, बोंदा, बालपुर, छिछोर उमारिया, टिनमिनी, नवापाली, पड़ीगांव, सिलाड़ी, जिलाड़ी और कोकई महन ने इस सड़क बनाने के लिए जनप्रतिनिधियों के साथ अफसरों से भी बात की है पर मांग पूरी नहीं हुई है।

लाल पगड़ी में बैठे लोग बग्गी से जाते थे
चंगौरी पंचायत में 80 साल के हो चुके बीसी जेना बताते हैं कि 1950 से 52 तक बचपन में उन्होंने लाल पकड़ी पहने घोड़े और बग्गी में लोगों को सड़क से गुजरते देखते थे। माता पिता से पूछने पर वे सड़क संबलपुर तक जाने की बात बताई थी और इसकी दूरी 20 कोस होने की बात कही थी। उनके अलावा भी गांव के ग्रामीण इस सड़क से संबलपुर की दूरी 20 कोस बताते हैं।

पहले 20 गांव से होकर पहुंचते थे संबलपुर
इस सड़क पर पहले चंद्रपुर, बालपुर बिलाईगढ़, कलमा, खपरापाली, सिंगपुरी, चंगौरी, सूरजगढ़ छत्तीसगढ़ के रायगढ़ जिले में और कोकईमहन, सोखामुड़ा, तिलगी, बड़धरा, कुसमेल, सोमलिया, कोड़ेकेला, सरधा, चिखली, तिलगी, कनकतुरा अब ओडिशा राज्य में आते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें