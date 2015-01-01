पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:खेत में व्यस्त था परिवार, घर से नकदी जेवर समेत 1.70 लाख का सामान पार

रायगढ़ / सारंगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोसीर थाना क्षेत्र का मामला
  • सूना घर देख दिनदहाड़े ताला तोड़ घुसे चोर

कोसीर थाना क्षेत्र में एक सूने मकान का ताला तोड़कर अज्ञात चोर डेढ़ लाख रुपए के सोने चांदी के गहने ले गए। घर के सदस्य खेत में फसल सहेजने में लगे हुए थे। छोटे गंतुली थाना कोसीर निवासी घसिया चन्द्रा (70) के बड़े बेटे के घर दिनदहाड़े यह वारदात हुई। दरअसल वृद्ध का बड़ा बेटा पीतांबर चन्द्रा परिवार के साथ दिल्ली में मकान बनाकर रहता है और छोटा बेटा नंदलाल चन्द्रा अपनी पत्नी और बच्ची के साथ दो साल से बैंगलुरू में है। बड़े बेटे के मकान में वृद्ध अपने पोतों के साथ रहते हैं। बुधवार सुबह वृद्ध अपने पोतों के साथ खेत में काम करने में लगे हुए थे। 11 बजे जब खेत से वापस लौटे तो बड़े बेटे पीतांबर चन्द्रा के कमरा के दरवाजे का ताला टूटा हुआ था। अज्ञात चोरों ने 20 हजार रुपए नकद और जेवरात समेत सहित लगभग 1 लाख 70 हजार का सामान चुरा लिया। घर के आसपास छानबीन करने के बाद वृद्ध ने कोसीर थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई। रिपोर्ट पर पुलिस ने अज्ञात चोरों के विरुद्ध आईपीसी की धारा 454,380 के तहत अपराध पंजीबद्ध कर लिया है ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपरिवार का दावा- उसकी बेटी को जलाया गया, आरोपियों के घर वाले बोले- लड़की ने खुद ही आग लगा ली - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें