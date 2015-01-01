पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दुखों का दोहरा शतक:पांच मौतों के साथ जिले में 203 पर पहुंचा आंकड़ा

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चार दिन बाद आंकड़ा 200 के पार, जिले में 233 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले
  • पांच में चार मौतें रायगढ़ शहर से, 25 वर्ष के युवक की मौत

मंगलवार को चार दिनों के बाद एक बार फिर कोरोना ने रफ्तार पकड़ी। संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 200 के पार पहुंची, 233 लोगों की रिपोर्ट कोविड पॉजिटिव पाई गई। सबसे ज्यादा चिंतित करने वाली बात पांच लोगों की मौत है। इसके साथ ही जिले में मरने वालों का आंकड़ा 200 के पार 203 पर पहुंच गया है। जिले में अब तक कोरोना के कुल 16 हजार 778 मामले आ चुके हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक जिले में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या अब भी 1981 है। रायगढ़ सहित जिले के तमनार, पुसौर, खरसिया, सारंगढ़, बरमकेला ब्लाक से मरीज मिले हैं। डॉक्टरों ने पहले ही आशंका जताई थी कि त्योहारों के बाद मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ेगी। दीवाली के दौरान क्वारेंटाइन किए जाने के डर से लोगों ने जांच कम कराई हालांकि मंगलवार को जांच भी सिर्फ 1911 लोगों के ही सैंपल लिए गए।

ये चिंताजनक...तीन की उम्र 40 से कम
जिले में कोरोना से हारने वाले 5 लोगों में चार रायगढ़ से, जबकि एक बरमकेला से थे। इनमें तीन लोगों की उम्र 40 से कम थी। दो लोग 54-54 साल के थे। चार लोगों को कोरोना संक्रमण के साथ हाइपरटेंशन और डायबिटीज की बीमारी भी थी। एक युवक की उम्र 25 साल है। उसे कोरोना संक्रमण के अलावा कोई बीमारी नहीं थी। डॉक्टरों के मुताबिक ऐसे अधिकांश मामलों में लापरवाही सामने आती है। लक्षण होने के बाद देर से जांच कराना या कोरोना की दवा या इलाज के प्रोटोकॉल का पालन नहीं करने से अचानक संक्रमण बढ़ जाता है और स्थिति बेकाबू हो जाती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें