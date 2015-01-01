पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मेंटेनेंस:कोतरा रोड व कोसमनारा सब स्टेशन से आज 4 घंटे नहीं होगी सप्लाई

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
शनिवार को शहर के कोतरा रोड 132/33 केवी सब स्टेशन में मेंटेनेंस के चलते कोतरा रोड और कोसमनारा क्षेत्र में सुबह 11 से दोपहर 3 बजे तक मेजर शटडाउन लिया जाएगा। मुख्य रूप से विभाग सब स्टेशन में बसबार पावर ट्रांसफार्मर, और तारों को छूट की पेड़ों की टहनियों की छंटनी करेगी। इस दौरान चार घंटे तक बिजली सप्लाई प्रभावित रहेगी। इससे सीएसईबी कॉलोनी, हीरापुर, कोतरा रोड थाना, प्रणामी मंदिर, राजीव नगर, गली नंबर 1,2,3, शिवविहार, संजय मैदान, रामभाठा, बापू नगर, बूढ़ीमाई मंदिर, सांईराम हाइट्स, सुभाष नगर, रूकमणि विहार, बंगलापारा। कोसमनारा क्षेत्र के बरमुड़ा, कोसमपाली, सांगीतराई, सोनूमुड़ा,नवापारा, तेंदूडीपा, बेनीकुंज, सावित्री नगर, राजीव नगर, मिठ्ठूमुड़ा,गोगा मंदिर, विश्वासगढ़ चर्च, कालिंदीकुंज, फटहामुड़ा, राधिका रेसीडेंसी, छातामुड़ा, गुरुघासीदास नगर, सहदेवपाली, आदि प्रभावित रहेंगे।

