मौसम:इस साल अधिक दिनों तक पड़ेगी ठंड, जनवरी तक ठिठुरन का अनुमान

रायगढ़एक दिन पहले
  • मध्यम सतह में 3.1 किमी तक नमी ज्यादा होने से बन रहे छोटे-छोटे बादल, इसलिए तापमान में बहुत ज्यादा गिरावट नहीं

अक्टूबर के आखिर तक ठंड ने दस्तक तो दी है, लेकिन मानसून की विदाई के बाद अभी भी मध्यम सतह में 3.1 किमी उंचाई तक नमी की मात्रा अधिक है। छोटे पॉकेट में बादल बन रहे हैं। इससे उत्तर से आने वाली सर्द हवा की दिशा प्रभावित हो रही है। विशेषज्ञों ने इस साल ठंड की अवधि लंबी होने का अनुमान लगाया है। इतना ही नहीं नंवबर के दूसरे सप्ताह और दिसंबर-जनवरी के बीच कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ने की बात कह रहे हैं। बीते सालों में अक्टूबर के दूसरे सप्ताह से ही तापमान में गिरावट आने लगती थी, लेकिन इस बार मानसून की अवधि लंबी होने के कारण एक सप्ताह की देरी से मौसम सर्द हुआ है। तापमान में तीन डिग्री तक की गिरावट बीते एक सप्ताह में दर्ज की गई है। अभी दिन में हल्की चुभने वाली धूप और रात में ठंड महसूस होने लगी है। दिन का अधिकतम तापमान बुधवार को 31 तो न्यूनतम पारा 17 डिग्री रिकार्ड किया गया। मौसम विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार अगले एक सप्ताह तक तापमान में बहुत ज्यादा गिरावट नहीं होगी। नवंबर के दूसरे तीसरे सप्ताह को छोड़कर आने वाला माह भी सामान्य रहेगा, लेकिन दिसंबर और जनवरी में ज्यादा सर्दी पड़ेगी। बीते सालों में भी सबसे ज्यादा सर्दी इन्हीं दिनों में रिकार्ड की गई है।

2019 में बारिश इसलिए मार्च में भी सर्द रहा मौसम
बीते साल 2019 में जनवरी, फरवरी और मार्च तक रुक-रुक कर बारिश हुई थी। इसकी वजह से अधिक समय तक नमी और बादल से सर्दी अधिक पड़ी। मार्च के पहले सप्ताह तक सर्दी महसूस की गई। इस साल पूरे वित्तीय वर्ष में 61 इंच बारिश रिकार्ड गई है। इससे रबी की फसलों को नुकसान भी काफी हुआ था।

बदल रहा मौसम इसलिए स्वास्थ्य का रखें ख्याल
कोरोना को लेकर लोग पहले ही खौफ में है, और बदलते मौसम के कारण सर्दी खांसी और बुखार के मरीज भी बढ़ रहे हैं। ऐसे में विशेषज्ञों ने लोगों को बाहरी खानपान से दूर रहने और गर्म पानी नियमित पीने की सलाह रहे हैं। वही उम्रदराज व बच्चों की विशेष देखभाल की सलाह मरीजों को दे रहे हैं।

दिसंबर और जनवरी में पड़ेगी कड़ाके की ठंड
"मानसून की विदाई के बाद तापमान में गिरावट तो आई है, लेकिन अभी भी मीडिल लेयर में 3.1 किमी तक नमी की मात्रा ज्यादा है। इसके प्रभाव से थोड़े-थोड़ समय में बादल बन रहे हैं। यह सर्द हवा को प्रभावित कर रही है, इस साल दिसंबर और जनवरी में ठंड तेज रहेगी। सर्दी की अवधि लंबी हो सकती है।'' -डॉ. एचपी चंद्रा, मौसम विशेषज्ञ रायपुर

वीडियोऔर देखें

