कार्रवाई:ऑनलाइन ठगी केे तीन आरोपी झारखंड में गिरफ्तार

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • ठग जिन बैंक अकाउंट में डालते थे ठगी का रुपया उसी से हुए ट्रेस

ऑनलाइन ठगी केे 3 आरोपियों को रायगढ़ पुलिस झारखंड से पकड़ कर लाई है। पुलिस 6 दिनों से झारखंड में डेरा जमाए हुए थी। आरोपी बार-बार अपना लोकेशन बदल रहे थे। ठगी के रुपए जिन खातों में डलवाए गए थे उन्हें ट्रेस करती हुई पुलिस आरोपियों तक पहुची। मोबाइल कॉल और इमेल के जरिए ऑनलाइन ठगी के लिए देश में कुख्यात जामताड़ा के समीप गिरिडीह जिले से पुलिस ने आरोपियों को पकड़ा है हालांकि मास्टर माइंड फरार हो गया है। आरोपियों ने सितंबर में जिले के रिटायर्ड एएसआई फकीर चंद सिदार के संयुक्त खाते से साढ़े 10 लाख रुपए निकाल लिए थे। एसपी ने क्राइम मीटिंग में टीम गठित कर जांच के लिए टीम बनाई। ढूंढने बैंक का लोकेशन झारखंड के धनबाद एरिया मिला। रायगढ़ एसपी ने गिरिडीह एसपी की मदद ली और टीम को आरोपियों के गांव भेजा। टीम 6 दिनों से आरोपियों को ट्रेस करने की कोशिश कर रही थी। आखिर में गिरीडीड निनियाघाट के खिरोधर महतो उर्फ मिथुन (22), श्रवण कर्मकार (28) और एक नाबालिग पकड़े गए। ऑनलाइन ठगी करने में माहिर है मास्टरमाइंड लक्ष्मण मंडल को गिरफ्तार नहीं किया जा सका। लक्ष्मण इनके खातों में रुपए डालता था। और दूसरे खातों में रुपए ट्रांसफर करने निर्देश देता था। वह खुद शामिल नहीं था, तीनों के जरिए ठगी कराता था इसलिए उसका लोकेशन ट्रेस नहीं किया जा सका। आरोपियों से 26 हजार 500 रुपए जब्त किए गए हैं। बचे रुपयों में से अधिकतर को लक्ष्मण मंडल ने अलग-अलग खातो में ट्रांसफर करा लिए थे। आरोपियों के विरूद्ध पुसौर थाने में धारा 420, 34 आईपीसी के तहत अपराध दर्ज है।

15 साल के बच्चे से लेकर वयस्क करते हैं ठगी
गिरीडीह सहित आसपास के इलाकों में 15 साल के बच्चे से लेकर वयस्क भी इसमें शामिल हैं। सब अज्ञात नंबरों पर फोन कर उन्हें झांसा देते हैं। ठगी के लिए पूरे देश में कुख्यात जामताड़ा भी यहां से 74 किमी की दूरी पर है। अफसरों के अनुसार यहां शादियां भी ठगी का रिकार्ड देख की जाती है।

दो टीमें अब भी हैं झारखंड में
रायगढ़ पुलिस की दो टीम अभी भी झारखंड में आरोपियों की तलाश कर रही है। पुलिस के अनुसार जिले के कई अन्य ऑनलाइन ठगी मामलों में भी खुलासा हो सकता है। जिले में अप्रैल से अभी तक ठगी के 36 प्रकरण दर्ज हो चुके हैं।

