कोरोना का कहर जारी:24 घंटे में कोरोना से दो बुजुर्ग सहित 3 की मौत, 110 पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले

रायगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना संक्रमण में शुक्रवार को 110 पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले है, पिछले 24 घंटे के भीतर में तीन लोगों की मौत हुई है। इसमें शुक्रवार को 60 वर्षीय सारंगढ़ के कोटमारा निवासी एक व्यक्ति की एमसीएच हॉस्पिटल मौत हुई। उसे सांस लेने में परेशानी होने पर हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया था। शुक्रवार को उसकी मौत हो गई। इसी तरह शहर के रामभाठा स्थित 56 वर्षीय एक व्यक्ति न्यू मेडिकल कॉलेज हॉस्पिटल मौत हो गई। वह शुगर का मरीज था। टिमरलगा सारंगढ़ निवासी 36 वर्षीय एक व्यक्ति का ब्रॉड डेथ हो गई। त्योहारो के बीच स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने 1301 लोगों का सैंपल लिया था, जिसमें 110 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। अब जिले में 16 हजार 3 सौ मरीज मिल चुके है वही हॉस्पिटल और होम आइसोलेशन से 14 हजार 352 लोग ठीक हो चुके है। अभी जिले में 1767 एक्टिव मरीज है, अभी 83 ऑक्सीजन बैड और 3 आईसीयू बैड एवं 890 सामान्य बेड खाली है। हनुमान चौक घरघोड़ा, सारंगढ़ से भूलझरिया, गोडम, भद्रा , जेलपारा , भुदेली एवं शहर से कोतरा रोड श्याम स्टील, जेएसपीएल, हिलव्यू कॉलोनी, ओल्ड सदर बाजार, केजीएच से तीन, हरदीजहरा सहित अन्य इलाकों से पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले हैं।

