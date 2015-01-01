पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

11 ट्रेनों की टाइमिंग बदली:टाइम की जानकारी नहीं, यात्रियों की छूट रही ट्रेन

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • 139 नंबर पर टाइमिंग जानने के लिए ट्रेन का नंबर बताना जरूरी इसलिए परेशानी

रायगढ़ स्टेशन में रूकने वाली 11 ट्रेनों की टाइमिंग बदल दी गई है। नए समय की जानकारी नहीं होने से यात्रियों को अब यात्रा करने में परेशानी हो रही है। रेलवे की इंक्वायरी हेल्प लाइन नंबर 139 पर भी फोन करने पर 4 मिनट से ज्यादा समय लग रहा है, वह भी तब जब आपको ट्रेन का नंबर पता हो। यदि ट्रेन का नंबर नहीं पता तो 6 मिनट एक ट्रेन की टाइमिंग पता लगाने में लग जाएंगे। गीतांजली एक्सप्रेस भी 14 दिसंबर से शुरू होने वाली है। इस ट्रेन के टाइमिंग में 2 मिनट का फासला रखा गया है। इसी तरह रायगढ़ रूट पर प्रतिदिन 10 ट्रेनें अप और डाउन में चल रही है। इन ट्रेनों की टाइमिंग में बदलाव किया गया है। साप्ताहिक ट्रेनों के समय-सारिणी में भी बदलाव हुआ है। शुक्रवार को ट्रेनों की टाइमिंग जानने के लिए लोग पूछताछ काउंटर पर कई बार चक्कर लगाते नजर आए।हावड़ा पोरबंदर की टाइमिंग पूछते नजर आए। शनिवार को यह ट्रेन पहले सुबह 7. 19 बजे आती थी, लेकिन अब यह ट्रेन 5.28 बजे पर आती है। ऐसे में कई यात्रियों में टाइमिंग को लेकर भ्रमित नजर आए। कई यात्रियों की ट्रेनें भी छूटी। लोग 139 पर फोन कर टाइमिंग पूछने की कोशिश की तो उन्हें एक ट्रेन का समय जानने में काफी समय लगा। कई यात्री इस झंझट से बचने के लिए पूछताछ केंद्र के चक्कर काटते नजर आए। कई यात्री तय समय से लेट से पहुंचे तो उन्हें ट्रेन पकड़ने के लिए प्लेटफार्म पर लंबी दौड़ लगानी पड़ी।

जिले का टेलीफोन कोड बताने पर मिलेगी जानकारी
139 पर ट्रेन की टाइमिंग पता लगाना यात्रियों को खासी मशक्कत करनी पड़ रही है। दरअसल पहले तो इंक्वायरी नंबर लगने का उन्हें इंतजार करना पड़ता है। नंबर लग जाए तो पहले ट्रेन का नंबर पूछा जाता है। यदि इसकी जानकारी नहीं है तो जिस जिले से आप ट्रेन पकड़ना चाहते हैं। वहां का टेलीफोन कोड भी पता होना चाहिए। तभी स्टेशन में ट्रेन आने के समय के बारे में सही जानकारी मिल पाती है। नंबर का पता नहीं होने पर इसमें ट्रेन का काफी समय लग जाता है, इसलिए यात्री प्लेटफार्म जल्दी पहुंच रहे हैं।

