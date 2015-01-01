पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लेनदेन पर विवाद:चाकू घोंपने के बाद ले गए थे साथ

रायगढ़एक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बुधवार को घरघोड़ा न्यायालय के सामने हुई वारदात के दो आरोपी पकड़े गए, तीन की तलाश जारी

घरघोड़ा न्यायालय के सामने बुधवार की रात चाकूबाजी करने के मामले में घरघोड़ा पुलिस ने दो युवकों को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी और पीड़ित दोनों पुराने दोस्त हैं। दोनों के बीच रुपए के लेनदेन को लेकर पुराना विवाद है। बुधवार को न्यायालय के सामने आरोपी ने अपने दोस्तों के साथ अंकित पर हमला किया और उसे बोलेरो में बैठा कर तमनार रोड पर ले गए और लूटपाट करने के बाद छोड़ दिया था। घरघोड़ा पुलिस के अनुसार अंकित पांडे और दीपक पटेल दोनों में गहरी मित्रता थी। कुछ साल पहले दोनों के बीच रुपयों के लेनदेन को लेकर विवाद हुआ। विवाद के बाद दोनों युवक एक दूसरे को लगातार मोबाइल पर धमकी दे रहे थे। बुधवार को दोनों के बीच दोबारा मोबाइल पर बहस हुई। इसके बाद अंकित अपने दोस्त ज्वाला सारथी और तीन अन्य के साथ किराए की बोलेरो लेकर घरघोड़ा न्यायालय पहुंचा। यहां अंकित को पहले बाहर बुलाकर दीपक ने अपने साथियों के साथ उसपर चाकू से हमला किया। मारपीट के बाद युवक को उठा उसे तमनार रोड पर ले गए और यहां भी मारपीट कर मोबाइल, पर्स लूट फरार हो गए। अपराध दर्ज होने के बाद घरघोड़ा पुलिस आरोपियों की पतासाजी में जुटी हुई थी। गुरुवार को घरघोड़ा पुलिस ने दीपक पटेल और रायगढ़ के ज्वाला सारथी को गिरफ्तार किया। बचे तीन आरोपियों की पहचान भी हो गई है। पकड़े गए आरोपियों को जेल भेज दिया गया। आरोपियों के विरुद्ध थाने में 307 और 395, 34 के तहत अपराध पंजीबद्ध है। इधर घायल युवक मेकाहारा में भर्ती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबाइडेन की ट्रम्प से अपील- गुस्सा थूकिए, हम विरोधी हो सकते हैं, दुश्मन नहीं; डेमोक्रेट्स को 4 राज्यों में विजयी बढ़त - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें