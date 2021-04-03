पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:कार्ड रीडर और ब्लैंक एटीएम के साथ दो गिरफ्तार

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एटीएम कार्ड क्लोनिंग के जरिए करते ठगी, आरोपी बोले: 100-150 रुपए में मिलते हैं ये उपकरण

कोतवाली पुलिस ने शहर में एटीएम कार्ड रीडर और ब्लैंक एटीएम लेकर घूम रहे दो आरोपियों को पकड़ा है। आरोपी शहर के एटीएम के इर्द-गिर्द एटीएम कार्ड क्लोन करने की फिराक में घूम रहे थे। एटीएम के गार्ड ने इन बदमाशों द्वारा मशीनें में छेड़खानी की शिकायत की। इस पर पेट्रोलिंग टीम ने आरोपियों को पकड़ा। आरोपियों के पास से ब्लैंक एटीएम कार्ड और कार्ड रीडर मिला है। बुधवार देर रात राधिका लॉज एसबीआई एटीएम से रुपए निकालने की कोशिश में दो युवक मशीन से छेड़खानी कर रहे थे। गार्ड जयराम नायक को शक हुआ तो उन्होंने इसकी सूचना तुरंत पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम को दी। सूचना पर कोतवाली थाने से टीम गई। टीम दोनों युवकों को एक बैग के साथ थाने लेकर आई। तलाशी में दोनों के पास से 10 एटीएम कार्ड, एटीएम रीडर, क्लोनिंग मशीन, दो मोबाइल, और रुपए मिले। पूछताछ में दोनों ने अपना नाम नवादा बिहार का विकास कुमार मालाकार (24) और अकबरपुर नवादा का पिंटू कुमार सिंह (40) बताया। आरोपी एटीएम क्लोन कर पैसे निकालने में सफल हो पाते इससे पहले ही पुलिस की टीम ने दोनों को दबोच लिया। आरोपियों के विरुद्ध आईपीसी की धारा 380, 511 के तहत गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा गया है। आरोपियों को दबोच कर सच उगलवाने में टीआई कोतवाली कृष्णकांत सिंह, एसआई बीएस डहरिया, प्रधान आरक्षक नंदू सारथी, श्यामदेव साहू की अहम भूमिका रही।

दो-तीन दिन रहते हैं, तैयारी के साथ करते हैं वारदात
आरोपियों ने बताया कि वे अलग-अलग शहरों में जाते हैं। दो-तीन वहां रुक कर आसान टारगेट चुनते और फिर एटीएम क्लोनिंग कर वारदात करते और दूसरे शहर चले जाते हैं। आरोपी तीन दिन पहले ही रायगढ़ आए थे। किराए के मकान में रहकर अलग-अलग एटीएम में जाकर ग्राहक तलाश रहे थे। लेकिन उन्हें सफलता नहीं मिली, वारदात से पहले ही पुलिस ने दबोच लिया।

एटीएम कार्ड यूजर के इंतजार में थे आरोपी
आरोपियों के अनुसार वे ऐसे लोगों को अपना निशाना बनाते, जिन्हें एटीएम के बारे में कुछ भी पता नहीं होता। मदद के बहाने एटीएम लेकर पहले कार्ड रीडर से उसका डेटा कॉपी करते। फिर ब्लैंक एटीएम में डेटा को दोबारा फीड कर उसका इस्तेमाल कर रुपए निकालते या शॉपिंग करते।

