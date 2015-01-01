पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:दो महीने पहले नीलांचल बालगृह से लापता बालक जशपुर में मिला

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • चाइल्डलाइन टीम की मदद से बालगृह में नाबालिग वापस लाया गया

पंडरीपानी के नीलांचल बालगृह से दो महीने से लापता नाबालिग जशपुर चाइल्ड लाइन की मदद से मिल गया है। नाबालिग घर वालों से मिलने के लिए अपने गांव चला गया था। जशपुर चाइल्ड लाइन की टीम ने उसे पहले रायगढ़ सीडब्ल्यूसी के पास पहुंचाया। उसके बाद उसे रायगढ़ बालगृह नीलांचल को सौंप दिया गया। पहाड़ मंदिर के पास स्थित नीलांचल बालगृह में ग्राम करवाजोर लैलूंगा के बालक को रखा था। बालगृह में रहकर वह शासकीय पूर्व माध्यमिक विद्यालय पंडरीपानी में शिक्षा ले रहा था। 26 सितंबर को बालक प्रतिदिन की तरह स्कूल जाने के लिए निकला लेकिन देर शाम तक बालक वापस बालगृह नहीं आया। उसके बाद संचालक ने दूसरे दिन चक्रधरनगर पुलिस थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई गई। पुलिस ने गुमशुदगी दर्ज कर उसकी खोजबीन शुरू की। विवेचना दौरान जानकारी मिली कि बालक बालगृह से भागकर अपने गांव लैलूंगा चला गया था। लैलूंगा के बाद वह कोतबा भाग गया। बालक के जशपुर में रहने की जानकारी मिलने पर जशपुर पुलिस से संपर्क किया गया। जशपुर पुलिस ने नाबालिग को चाइल्ड लाइन जशपुर को सौंप दिया। 6 दिसंबर को चाइल्ड लाइन जशपुर के स्टाफ ने बालक को रायगढ़ भेज दिया। बालक ने बताया कि घर जाने का मन हुआ तो वह बालगृह से भागकर लैलूंगा चला गया था।

