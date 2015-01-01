पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:प्रतिबंधित प्लास्टिक का उपयोग, 11 से वसूला जुर्माना

रायगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • छोटे पान ठेले से लेकर बड़े दुकानों पर भी हुई

निगम और पर्यावरण की टीम ने मिलकर प्रतिंबधित पॉलीथिन बेचने वालों पर कार्रवाई की। कार्रवाई के दौरान कई जगहों पर निगमकर्मियों के साथ संचालकों की नोंक-झोंक भी हुई पर टीम ने 11 लोगों से जुर्माना वसूल लिया। दरअसल प्रदेश में 50 माइक्रॉन से कम साइज के पॉलीथिन के इस्तेमाल पर प्रतिबंध है। मंगलवार को टीम शहर में कार्रवाई के लिए निकली थी। शहर में संजय कॉम्प्लेक्स, चक्रधरनगर, इतवारी बाजार, ढिमरापुर सहित अन्य जगहों की दुकानों में पॉलीथिन से सामान दिया जा रहा है। पिछले साल वर्ष आदेश जारी करने के बाद कुछ समय के लिए अभियान चलाने के बाद निगम कार्रवाई नहीं कर रही थी।। अब दोबारा निगम के कर्मचारियों और पर्यावरण विभाग की टीम ने मिलकर शहर में कार्रवाई शुरू की है।

लॉकडाउन के कारण अभियान पर पड़ा असर
शहर को प्लास्टिमुक्त करने के लिए टीम ने शहर में छह महीने पहले छापा मारने का काम शुरू किया था। तब इसका असर दिखा और दुकान संचालकों ने प्लास्टिक का उपयोग बंद कर दिया था पर कोराेनाकाल में कार्रवाई नहीं होने से उन्होंने दोबारा इसका उपयोग शुरू कर दिया है।

मंगलवार को टीम ने इन पर की कार्रवाई
मंगलवार को टीम ने जिन व्यवसायियों पर कार्रवाई की, उसमें अफजल खान फल दुकान, मनीष फल दुकान, संयोग गुप्ता समोसा दुकान, छाजू राम, सुहागन साड़ी, काशी विश्वनाथ, रवी श्री ट्रेडर्स, गणपति श्री ट्रेडर्स, सिमा प्लास्टिक, होटल तुलसी, भवानी समोसा कार्नर के नाम शामिल हैं। बुधवार को अन्य दुकानों की जांच करने की बात टीम के सदस्य कह रहे हैं।

