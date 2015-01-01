पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोधन न्याय योजना:वर्मी कंपोस्ट खाद अब 10 रुपए किलो मिलेगी

रायगढ़40 मिनट पहले
|छत्तीसगढ़ शासन ने गौठानों में उत्पादित वर्मी कंपोस्ट की न्यूनतम विक्रय दर 8 रुपए प्रति किलो से बढ़ाकर न्यूनतम 10 रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम कर दी है।

कृषि उत्पादन आयुक्त ने इस आशय का आदेश जारी कर दिया है । ज्ञातव्य है कि प्रदेश में इस साल हरेली पर्व से देश की अपनी तरह की पहली गोबर खरीदी की अभिनव योजना गोधन न्याय योजना प्रारंभ की गई है।

