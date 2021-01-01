पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:काम मांगो अभियान में मनरेगा में ग्रामीणों को देंगे काम

रायगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बैठक में अफसरों को कलेक्टर ने अभियान की दी जानकारी, सीईओ को कार्ययोजना बनाने कहा

जिले के सभी ग्राम पंचायतों मेंं कलेक्टर भीम सिंह की पहल पर काम मांगों अभियान शुरू किया जाएगा। मनरेगा में स्वीकृत कार्यों की जानकारी पंचायत के निवासियों को दी जाएगी। इससे मनरेगा जॉब कार्डधारी ग्रामीण उस कार्य से जुड़कर रोजगार प्राप्त कर सकेंगे। इसके लिए जनपद पंचायत के सीईओ अपने विकासखंड में अभियान के क्रियान्वयन के लिए कार्ययोजना तैयार करेंगे। कलेक्टर ने बताया कि अभियान का उद्देश्य मनरेगा में स्वीकृत कामों से लोगों को अवगत कराकर रोजगार मुहैय्या कराना है। इस दौरान उन्होंने मनरेगा अंतर्गत विकासखंडवार चल रहे कार्यों की समीक्षा की। उन्होंने प्रवासी श्रमिकों को अधिक संख्या कार्य प्रदान के लिए निर्देशित किया। कलेक्टर सिंह ने कलेक्टोरेट सभाकक्ष में समय-सीमा की बैठक ली। कलेक्टर सिंह ने गोधन न्याय योजना के समीक्षा के दौरान गोधन न्याय योजना अंतर्गत होने वाले भुगतान से पूर्व किस गौठान में कितनी राशि का भुगतान होना तथा उस हिसाब से राशि की उपलब्ध करने के निर्देश संबंधित अधिकारियों को दिए। उन्होंने सभी गौठानों समितियों को पासबुक उपलब्ध करवाने के निर्देश अपेक्स बैंक के अधिकारी को दिए हैं। गौठानों में योजनाओं व गतिविधियों के संचालन संबंधी रजिस्टर में सभी जानकारी अपडेट रखने के निर्देश दिए।

बोईरदादर स्टेडियम का होगा कायाकल्प
कलेक्टर ने रायगढ़ के बोईरदादर स्थित स्टेडियम के कायाकल्प के निर्देश दिए। स्टेडियम में रात्रिकालीन खेल गतिविधियों का आनंद लेने लाइटिंग करवाने के लिये कहा। साथ ही वहां के रंग-रोगन के साथ स्टेडियम के क्रिकेट ग्राउंड की फेसिंग आदि कार्यों का इस्टीमेट तैयार कर प्रस्तुत करने के निर्देश जिला खेल अधिकारी को दिए। कलेक्टर सिंह ने रेलवे स्टेशन के प्रभारी अधिकारियों द्वारा कचरे के उठाव में एवज में यूजर चार्ज नहीं दिए जाने को लेकर नाराजगी जतायी। उन्होंने कहा कि तत्काल लंबित भुगतान पूरा कराए।

जिला योजना एवं सांख्यिकी अधिकारी का नोटिस
कलेक्टर सिंह ने दुर्घटना से मृत हुए व्यक्तियों की जानकारी एकत्र नहीं होने पर नाराजगी जताते हुए जिला योजना एवं सांख्यिकी अधिकारी को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। उन्होंने इस कार्य में संलग्न सभी अधिकारियों की शीघ्र जानकारी देने के स्पष्ट निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने शासन के निर्देशानुसार विशेष पिछड़ी जनजातियों को जूता-मोजा व स्वेटर बांटनेे के निर्देश सहायक आयुक्त आदिवासी विकास को दिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser