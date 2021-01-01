पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जलसंकट का संकेत:बाहर 45 फीट पर पानी, शहर में 260 से नीचे गया भूजल स्तर, फेल होने लगे हैं पंप

रायगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • गर्मी से पहले अमृत मिशन शुरू नहीं हुआ तो घरों में बिगड़ेगी पानी सप्लाई

गर्मी से पहले ही शहर में भूजल स्तर गिरने से निगम के पंप फेल हो रहे हैं। शहर के भीतर नदी के आसपास ही वाटर लेवल 260 फीट तक पहुंच गया है। जबकि शहर से 6.5 किलोमीटर की दूरी पर 45 फीट पर पानी उपलब्ध है। वार्डों में लगातार बोर फेल होने की शिकायतें आने लगी हैं। यह भूजल के बढ़ते दुरुपयोग के कारण हो रहा है। अमृत मिशन से फिलहाल छह महीने तक वार्डों में सप्लाई सामान्य रूप से नहीं हो पाएगी, ऐसे में इस गर्मी में शहर में पानी की किल्लत हो सकती है। निगम इस वक्त शहर की लगभग पौने दो लाख आबादी को केलो नदी के साथ ही ग्राउंड वाटर (बोर के जरिए) की सप्लाई करता है। कुछ दिनों से लगातार पंप के फेल होने की शिकायतें आ रही हैं। निगम वार्डों में इन पंप में कम क्षमता वाली मोटर लगा रहा है ताकि सप्लाई भले कम हो लेकिन निरंतर चलती रहे। शहर के पास ही तरकेला गांव में 29 फीट पर पानी मौजूद है। ऐसे में शहर में गिरते वाटर लेवल को लेकर चिंता जाहिर की जा रही है। गर्मी में भी यही स्थिति रही तो वार्डों में पानी की आपूर्ति को लेकर समस्या का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। 2020 की शुरुआत में पूरी होने वाली अमृत मिशन योजना का काम अभी तक नहीं पाया है। सभी वार्डों में पानी पहुंचने में लगभग 6 महीने का समय लग सकता है।

जिले में भूजल का उपयोग इतना

  • 24500 - किसानों द्वारा लिए गए पंप
  • 5000 - गांवों में लगे पंप
  • 14500- हैंडपंप
  • 1500 - सरकारी कार्यालयों में लगे बोर
  • 450 - निगम के द्वारा 48 वार्डो में लगाए बोर
  • 36000 - घरों में 40 प्रतिशत अनुमानित (प्राइवेट कनेक्शन)

शहर में फिलहाल यह है अमृत मिशन का हाल

  • 32 एमएलडी का वाटर ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट का मैकेनिकल काम बाकी, दो महीने में लगेंगे
  • 390 किलोमीटर पाइपलाइन बिछाई जानी है। अभी तक 290 किलोमीटर बिछी है।
  • स्मार्ट मीटरिंग के जरिए पुराने 10 हजार नल कनेक्शनों को बदलने का काम बाकी। इसमें नए 8 हजार कनेक्शन भी बचे
  • पांच नई टंकियां बन रही, इनमें सहदेवपाली में जमीन संबंधी समस्या आने पर इसका कंस्ट्रक्शन भी कंप्लीट नहीं।
  • मौजूदा पांच पुरानी टंकियों से भी कनेक्शन जोड़ना बाकी

इन क्षेत्रों में बोर फेल होने के बाद बदला गया पंप

  • कुली लाइन
  • गांधीगंज
  • रेलवे बंग्लापारा
  • अतरमुड़ा
  • दीनदयालपुरम कॉलोनी

इन क्षेत्रों में वाटर लेवल नीचे जा रहा

  • चक्रधरनगर
  • पैलेस रोड
  • चमड़ा गोदाम
  • विजयपुर
  • बोइरदादर

पुसौर और बरमकेला सेमी क्रिटिकल क्षेत्र घोषित
पुसौर और बरमकेला क्षेत्र को सेमी क्रिटिकल क्षेत्र घोषित कर दिया गया है। दरअसल इन क्षेत्रों में हमेशा पानी की दिक्कत बनी रहती है। पीएचई विभाग का मानना है कि धान की फसल में सबसे ज्यादा भूजल का उपयोग किया जाता है। इसलिए ग्राउंड वाटर लेवल घटने लगता है। सबसे ज्यादा दिक्कत पुसौर और बरमकेला क्षेत्र में ही होती है।

एमआईसी बैठक में होगी उपाय पर चर्चा
निगम चक्रधरनगर (10 लाख की क्षमता) और कबीर चौक (20 लाख) स्थित टंकियों को पूरी तरह नहीं भर पाता है। वाटर लेवल इतना गिर चुका है कि निगम को हर बार पाइपलाइन बढ़ानी पड़ती है। या पंप की पावर क्षमता बढ़ानी पड़ती है, इसके बाद भी टंकियां नहीं भर पाती। इससे घरों में पर्याप्त प्रेशर के साथ पानी नहीं पहुंच पाता। या फिर ऊंची जगहों पर बने घरों में पानी नहीं पहुंचता। इसलिए अब यह उपाय किया जा रहा है कि अमृत मिशन को सबसे पहले इन जगहों पर शुरू किया जाएगा, ताकि अमृत मिशन से टंकी पूरी भर पाए और जलापूर्ति बाधित न हो। इस प्रस्ताव को जल विभाग एमआईसी में रखने की तैयारी कर रहा है, ताकि टंकी में पानी भरने की समस्या समाप्त हो जाए।

